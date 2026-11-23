Manipulation, in its most extreme form, is to make people forget what they saw and believe the opposite.

Manipulation, in its most extreme form, is to make people forget what they saw and believe the opposite. Take for instance, Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

It was practically broadcast in real-time – by the media and millions of smartphones on the ground. And yet, almost half a decade and hundreds of thousands of deaths later, many claim it was not really an invasion and that Russia had no choice.

Some would even say that it is the West waging a war against Russia using Ukrainian people as proxies. As if Ukrainians were some inferior species, choosing only whose proxies to be – Russia’s or the West’s.

Nothing new here. Back in time, anti-apartheid fighters were also framed as “proxies”. And even here in South Africa, people sometimes forget what they saw just recently. In 2021, one world leader after another travelled to Moscow, sat across from Putin on that ridiculously long table and did one thing: begged him not to start the war.

First, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, then her successor, Olaf Scholz, then France President Emmanuel Macron, then US President Joe Biden – they all were there in Geneva. Just to hear the lie that Russia didn’t want war.

Remember all Russia’s friends on social media, politics and academia, being outraged by the mere thought that Putin would start it. Remember them calling it “warmongering”. Remember Russian diplomats calling war rumours shameless and provocative.

Just days before switching to “the war was inevitable” tune. Rewind more to the West sweeping under the rug the annexation of Crimea and the invasion of Donbas and building Putin biggest cash cows – Nordstream-1 and Nordstream-2 pipelines. Remember delegations of Europeans visiting Moscow and signing endless memorandums of understanding

Remember the word “membership” vehemently stricken down from all Ukraine-related documents on EU and Nato – year after year, just to keep Russia happy.

Remember Ukraine warning on every corner that a big war was coming – and the West looking the other way while making more money off its deals with Putin.

Now, rewind to the 2014 Euromaidan. Or what Russia calls “America-orchestrated putsch” in Ukraine. In 2013 and 2014, the world saw Ukrainians take to the streets in protest after the government of Ukraine took away their dream to follow the path of its successful European neighbours.

It was a typical European revolution, like those in Poland, Hungary, Romania in the late 1980s. Only it wasn’t Gorbachev in the Kremlin. And he made everything so the world would see the revolution as a “putsch.”

In 2013, the EU offered Ukraine an association. A compromise that would’ve been Ukraine’s “glass ceiling” in the EU.

Yet, when it comes to Ukraine, Russia is incapable of thinking in terms of a compromise. Russia wants it all, and it wants it now. That’s why it lost Ukraine – out of its own imperial hubris and not because anyone “orchestrated” anything. “Be kind, rewind” – sadly, history doesn’t work that way.

What works is the steady erosion of memory until an unthinkable invasion – with hundreds of thousands of dead, raped, tortured – becomes in the eyes of millions “inevitable”. War is never inevitable. War is always a choice.

War is always blamed on someone else but the aggressor. And it’s always a lie. Sometimes it works.

To avoid that – believe your own eyes and remember what you saw. SA has had its own battles over who controls the narrative of the past. It should feel Ukraine’s pain.