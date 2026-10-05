US sanctions against SA a bluff?

Escalating pressure could affect American interests.

The relationship between South Africa and the United States has entered increasingly difficult territory.

Washington has implemented measures against Pretoria over disagreements ranging from South Africa’s domestic policies and land reform to its foreign-policy positions.

The question, however, is whether the United States can realistically impose increasingly severe economic measures against South Africa without also hurting its own commercial interests.

This is not to suggest that the US is incapable of imposing sanctions or tariffs. It clearly is.

President Donald Trump demonstrated this when he issued an executive order in February 2025 directing US government agencies to halt foreign aid and assistance to South Africa, subject to the limits of US law.

But there is a significant difference between imposing selected measures and attempting to economically isolate South Africa.

US business interests in SA

According to South African government figures, more than 600 American companies operate in South Africa, employing more than 250 000 South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described US business investment as important to SA’s economic growth, while also pointing out that American companies invest because they see commercial value in the South African market.

These companies are not simply passive observers of the relationship between Washington and Pretoria.

They have invested capital, established supply chains, employed workers and built commercial relationships in SA.

That creates a complicated situation for Washington.

A policy designed to put economic pressure on the SA government could also create costs for American companies operating in the country.

SA’s role in Africa

SA is also more than a market of about 60 million people.

It is one of the continent’s major financial, industrial and logistical centres and can provide American businesses with access to opportunities elsewhere in Africa.

This is one reason the argument that Washington could simply “cut off” SA deserves closer examination.

The US has substantial strategic interests in Africa, including access to critical minerals, trade, investment and competition with China.

SA’s mineral resources and its position within African markets therefore have significance beyond its own borders.

There is also a broader economic relationship.

The US department of commerce and American business organisations have long regarded SA as an important commercial partner and gateway into the wider African market.

This does not mean that America is bluffing.

Washington has already demonstrated its willingness to impose economic and diplomatic pressure.

And in September 2026, tensions escalated further after the US imposed visa restrictions on certain South Africans, while South African officials said they remained open to dialogue.

The United States has both the ability and willingness to use economic and diplomatic instruments against South Africa.

The more interesting question is where Washington’s practical limits lie.

Would the US be willing to impose measures so extensive that American companies themselves suffer significant losses?

Would American investors accept restrictions that make it substantially more difficult to do business in one of Africa’s major economies?

And would Washington want to create space for Chinese, European or other international companies to expand their influence?

Those are questions that should form part of the debate.

There is evidence that American business itself values the relationship.

The SA government reported that the US Chamber of Commerce has described the US-SA economic relationship as foundational and said that the relationship deserves dedicated attention.

At the same time, Pretoria should not assume that American commercial interests automatically protect South Africa from serious consequences.

The United States can target specific areas while allowing American companies to continue operating.

The February 2025 executive order is an example: it focused on US government assistance rather than ordering American companies to leave South Africa. That distinction is important.

The real contest may therefore not be about whether America can punish South Africa. It can.

It may, instead, be about how far Washington can go before the economic consequences begin to undermine America’s own strategic and commercial interests.

South Africa should consequently approach the dispute with neither complacency nor panic.

Pretoria should defend its sovereignty and national interests, while recognising the value of its relationship with the United States.

Washington must consider whether escalating pressure on SA ultimately advances American interests, or creates unintended consequences for American businesses and strategic interests on the continent.

Calling America’s position a “bluff” may be premature.

But asking whether Washington’s economic interests place limits on how far it can go against SA is a legitimate question.

And with hundreds of American companies operating in SA, billions of dollars in bilateral trade and SA’s wider importance to the African economy, it is a question that deserves considerably more attention.

Mangena is an independent copywriter, political activist and former DA staff member.