Desperation for work fuels growing tensions around mining projects.

One of the biggest problems facing infrastructure development in this country is the presence of what are known as the “construction mafias”.

These are, basically, thugs who demand that they, their friends or their community in which they operate be given preference for tenders and jobs on major projects.

That’s why it is understandable that Nkomati Nickel Mine in Mpumalanga has gone to court to stop people from the surrounding community from blocking access to the mine and intimidating its employees.

The community claims the court orders obtained are a way to intimidate and silence them because they are pushing for benefits from the mine to trickle down to them.

The mine is getting back into full production after being closed since 2021. The restart only began a few weeks ago, and the company claims 850 people have already been employed, 60% of them from the community, while 35 local businesses are involved in the operation.

This story shows that people are desperate for jobs, but also that they have seen violence works to push for changes. It goes without saying that violence solves nothing – and, in this case, runs the risk of the company closing down altogether… and leaving many more jobless.