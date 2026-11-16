Waste pickers are saving us all

The current system of mindlessly throwing everything away and presuming the pickers will sort it out is wasteful, not to mention entitled.

I’ve just spent a month staying with my mum after she had surgery. The first thing I looked for on arriving at her house in Benoni – not the one I grew up in – was her recycling bin. Well, the second thing. First, I looked for Chuckles. She had neither.

Chuckles I could rectify but, when it comes to recycling at my mum’s townhouse complex, absolutely everything goes into the black bins. However, the pickers would sort it out, she explained apologetically.

Ah, the pickers, those absolute heroes of South Africa. They do brilliant work, saving themselves from destitution, saving reusable and recyclable items from landfill, saving plastics from entering our waterways, saving the environment one trolley-load of empty baked bean cans and strawberry punnets at a time.

And making a mess on the streets, you say? But it’s our mess. They’re also contributing to the economy. As figures from Stats SA recently revealed, accounting for the “non-observed” informal sector has a significant impact on SA’s GDP, making us a more bankable global prospect.

Meanwhile, the current system of mindlessly throwing everything away and presuming the pickers will sort it out is wasteful, not to mention entitled. Paper and cardboard get contaminated, nappy juices mix with newsprint, old food rots onto plastics, and all of it becomes a toxic soup.

I thought back to my childhood where we diligently separated tins, glass and paper, and I heard again my dad’s mantra about doing the right thing. I thought about his work at the local landfill and how he said waste coming in from poor areas was comparatively “clean”, containing nothing that was of any worth, not one broken lamp, old pair of takkies, or tin can.

I thought about my own house in the Western Cape, where the council hands out clear bags specifically for recycling. And, look, here was a large basket, and we bought clear refuse bags at Spar. Soon we set up a new system: recyclables went into the basket, and on rubbish day we put them in a clear bag on top of the trash for the pickers, along with anything else deemed potentially salvage-worthy, like clothes and electrics. It was easy – and it came with a warm glow of righteousness.

Now if I could just find out what we’re meant to do with old batteries, please…