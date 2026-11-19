SA escalating water challenges require more than infrastructure investment, with debt and losses mounting.

South Africa’s escalating water challenges require more than infrastructure investment.

Mounting municipal debt, significant water losses and growing pressure on supply systems highlight the need for professional competence, effective institutional management and accountability to ensure reliable water services.

The scale of the challenge was underscored by figures recently presented to parliament’s portfolio committee on water and sanitation, which revealed substantial municipal debt owed to water boards and significant levels of non-revenue water.

The pressure is also being felt directly by consumers. On 16 November, the City of Tshwane introduced level 2 water restrictions after consumption exceeded its permanent Rand Water allocation by 34%.

Meanwhile, the government announced reductions in Western Cape water allocations following two consecutive seasons of below-average rainfall, including cuts of seven percent for domestic and industrial users and 15% for irrigation.

Rand Water reported R5.612 billion in long-outstanding arrears from four defaulting municipalities. Magalies Water reported R978 million in bulk water debt and a further R1.7 billion owed for operations and maintenance. Lepelle Northern Water reported R1.43 billion in customer debt, with a recovery rate of just 22%.

While these figures cover different reporting periods and debt categories, they point to a wider financial challenge.

According to the department of water and sanitation, overdue municipal debt to water boards was R23.77 billion at the end of July.

Water losses add pressure. Non-revenue water is estimated at 49% in Johannesburg, 45% in Tshwane and more than 70% in Emfuleni.

Although non-revenue water includes both physical losses and water that is supplied but not billed or paid for, Gauteng’s physical water losses alone are 431 billion litres annually.

These developments highlight the need for effective water management, responsible consumption and the capacity to ensure that available water resources are treated and distributed reliably.

This should concern every South African. We have become accustomed to hearing about deteriorating infrastructure, mounting municipal debt and water losses, but we cannot allow these challenges to become normalised.

Municipalities face genuine financial pressures, ageing infrastructure and growing demand. However, we cannot continue to attribute every problem to a shortage of money.

Poor maintenance costs money. Water losses cost money. Weak management costs money. Building more infrastructure will achieve little if we cannot properly operate and maintain what we already have.

The 2023 Blue Drop assessment found that 277 of 958 water supply systems were in a critical state of performance.

Addressing these challenges requires competent process controllers, engineers, technicians and managers who can ensure water systems are operated effectively and that technical risks are identified and addressed.

However, professional competence must be supported by the institutions in which these individuals work. Even the most capable professionals cannot deliver reliable services if equipment is broken, budgets are inadequate or management ignores technical advice.

Skills development must go with effective institutional management, sound financial planning and accountability. Professional bodies have an important role to play in strengthening technical expertise, supporting professional standards and promoting knowledge-sharing across the sector.

Municipalities and water institutions must ensure that water revenue is managed responsibly, maintenance is prioritised and decision makers are held accountable for performance.

Ring-fencing water revenue and investing in infrastructure are important steps, but neither will deliver lasting improvements without effective management and accountability.

South Africa does not lack knowledge or expertise. Our greatest challenge is turning that knowledge into action and sustaining improvements. People judge the water sector by what comes out of their taps and they have every right to do so.