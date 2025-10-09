Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

WhatsApp with Joburg politics?

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

9 October 2025

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Six small political parties have dramatically “quit” Johannesburg’s so-called government of local unity by leaving a WhatsApp group.

WhatsApp with Joburg politics?

Picture: Screenshot/TheCitizen

The modern form of quitting – of saying publicly “I’m done” – seems to be leaving an organised WhatsApp group.

This is what six small political parties did and they are also threatening to leave the Joburg “government of local unity”.

We use inverted commas because we query whether it is a government or unified…

There is also, apparently, a group called the Minority Governing Parties (MGP), which is where these splinter organisations – that barely got any votes in the elections last year but somehow got into government – congregate.

ALSO READ: ANC says City of Joburg coalition ‘intact’… but for how long?

The African Independent Congress, Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, African People’s Convention, the United Independent Movement, the Good party and Congress of the People are the ones huffing and puffing.

But MGP secretary Yongama Zigebe said the WhatsApp withdrawal is like deleting a girlfriend’s number from your phone, but it can be added again once issues are resolved.

If that sounds humorous, that’s probably because much of Johannesburg’s politics is a joke.

It was once said of parties like the Congress of the People that they were “two men and a fax machine” and one must wonder whether the only difference these days is that the fax machine has been replaced by a cellphone running WhatsApp.

NOW READ: ‘Thapelo Amad for MMC’: Another fight over jobs in Joburg council

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Johannesburg politics WhatsApp

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Rot in police spread after 2007 ANC Polokwane conference, claims Mkhwanazi
Politics Are ANC events being funded with dirty money?
News ‘He is an enabler, he is a pawn in a game’: Mkhwanazi on facilitators of corruption
Politics ANC says City of Joburg coalition ‘intact’… but for how long?
News Cash-strapped RTMC’s alleged R2m splurge on youth debate venue

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp