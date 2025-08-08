When voters choose chaos over change

False hope and food handouts mask deep corruption and looming collapse — yet voters continue to fall for the same lies.

Some readers have accused me of sounding like a broken record for discussing the ongoing corruption in our government. Exposing evil and issuing warnings is not acting like a broken record. It is a notice of pending disaster.

If voters are not made aware of the many looming disasters facing South Africa, then silence equates to complicity in the chaos that is bound to follow.

If we are unable or unwilling to speak truth to power, we are part of the problem and not part of the solution. If we are challenged and demonised for speaking out, then so be it.

As our country enters ever darker days, our voters must be educated on what to expect.

Much of what has been warned about in past columns has happened.

The reality is that we, the voters, allowed it to happen.

ALSO READ: SA teeters under corrupt leadership and collapsing diplomacy

And when it happened, we complained but did nothing to rectify it.

The government of President Cyril Ramaphosa ignores its voters at its own peril. It has even claimed it is willing to sacrifice them if need be. This is government by tyranny, not democracy.

Buying off voters before elections is an old trick the political parties have used. False promises, creating expectations and offering fried chicken and T-shirts for votes while lying will not solve our problems.

It would be a great disaster if South Africa’s chicken farms were ever to be struck by an unknown virus. This disgraceful exploitation of the poor, needy and unemployed must be stopped. We cannot allow liars in suits to continue destroying the country and its people.

The process of the government of national unity’s majority party buying voters with food is nothing but disgraceful exploitation of the poor, needy and unemployed. The poverty and deprivation suffered by voters is the result of the greed and corruption of our so-called leaders.

The hollowed out fiscus hasn’t got money for much, but there will probably be money for fried chicken when it is time to vote. If this industry collapses, so, too, will the government.

ALSO READ: Mr President, it’s time for you to leave

It also begs the question: what happened to the billions of rands South Africa was given to combat the Covid virus?

What benefits did the nation get from this funding? And which political leaders benefited from this money?

Maybe there will be another investigation that leads nowhere.

But when a government appoints itself to investigate its own alleged corruption and report back to it, one must assume nothing will come from such investigations.

For a revolutionary movement to claim that it single-handedly overthrew the apartheid government is a lie.

There were many other people and organisations that played large roles in bringing about an end to apartheid. These people and organisations are neglected and sidelined for a lie.

ALSO READ: ANC’s cheap distraction- 30 years later

People who vote for a party that has a record of failure and corruption merely allow the rot to rise to the top.

South Africa is standing on the edge of economic and financial collapse.

With that will come political collapse and mass chaos. Those who voted for this must not complain as they have the government they voted for.

This government that is sleepwalking the country into economic disaster and is unable to negotiate trade tariffs that impact greatly on our few remaining industries. This is the result of what was voted for.

When psychiatric patients freeze to death as a result of hospital mismanagement, we are expected to accept that as “normal”.

When it is hinted grieving families must “look on the bright side” by a minister, it indicates how little respect leaders have for their citizens.

ALSO READ: Leaders stumble from one crisis to another

This disgrace becomes more obvious when nurses are expected to treat patients by torchlight.

Our once beautiful inner cities have become filth strewn, pothole riddled cesspools, overrun by illegal foreigners. Alongside the corruption and failures of our government, the illegals have added to the degradation of our infrastructure, law and order and general development of South Africa.

When our political leaders become millionaires overnight, should they not share their brilliant financial acumen with us?

Surely that will bring about an end to the grinding poverty we are facing.

The claim by the government of Ramaphosa that they are willing to sacrifice South Africa’s citizens for their ideals and ideology is increasingly obvious. And they have indeed sacrificed us. The government ought to be very afraid of its people, and how they vote.

Until voters realise what they are voting for, we will be governed by looters in suits who strive for chaos and who dress like us, sing like us, and talk like us. We must expect more poverty and disaster.

ALSO READ: When following the ‘science’ becomes a path to collapse