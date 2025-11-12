Opinion

Why disappearing in SA could never be as smooth as in Japan

By Sonja Brown

12 November 2025

In South Africa, even an attempt at vanishing quietly becomes neighbourhood entertainment.

I recently read about night movers and johatsu, a practice in Japan where around 100 000 people disappear in Japan each year.

Night movers come and take all your possessions, then help you to vanish without a trace. So, imagine me trying to pull a johatsu in South Africa.

You know – vanish without a trace, slip away like mist, become an “evaporated person”.

Sounds mysterious and noble in Japan. But here? Ai tog, it would be chaos.

First problem: the night movers. In Tokyo they arrive in quiet, unmarked vans, moving your belongings with ninja-like precision.

In South Africa? Forget it. The moving truck would rattle up with “Bra Johannes & Sons Removals” painted in red across the side, vuvuzelas blaring for directions and the driver shouting: “My broer, where’s the gate remote? Yoh, this place stinks, neh!” There goes my stealth.

Second problem: the neighbours. In Japan, people politely pretend not to notice when someone disappears.

In my street? Oupa Piet would already be WhatsApping the entire neighbourhood watch group: “Suspicious activity at number 42, looks like Sonja is moving at midnight. Possibly criminals. Sending dog.”

By morning, everyone would know I tried to vanish – including my aunt, who would casually drop a voice note: “So, you johatsud now, né? But who’s going to water the succulents?”

Third problem: my actual belongings. Japanese johatsu clients slip out with dignity.

Me? I’d have to explain to the movers why we’re packing 14 mismatched Tupperware lids, a collection of takeaway sauce packets, three dead kettles, and one chair the dog already ate half of. Not exactly the elegant mystery of vanishing.

Fourth problem: disappearing in South Africa is impossible. Try being invisible at the traffic department, Pick n Pay, or home affairs offices.

Someone will always recognise you: “Ag, I know you! Didn’t you once complain about the bread being stale in 2021?”

Finally, even if I did manage to johatsu, my family would still track me down with pure South African determination: “She said she wanted to disappear… check Spur first. If not there, she’s probably hiding at the beach in Durban with a double thick milkshake. Or she went to the Karoo – nobody finds people there.”

My conclusion? South African johatsu would end with me half-evaporated, stuck in a WhatsApp group where 47 people know my exact hiding place and the movers still charging me for “climbing extra stairs”.

