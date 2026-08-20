Why flaunt wealth that may become evidence against you?

Witnesses before the Madlanga Commission parade luxury cars, clothes, and holidays on social media despite questions about their wealth origins.

There is a curious pattern emerging among many of those who are now appearing before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The vulgar display of wealth and luxury is often documented and paraded across social media. The irony is difficult to ignore.

Money that should perhaps have remained hidden is instead transformed into content, consumed by audiences who watch the cars, clothes, homes, holidays and extravagant lifestyles unfold online.

Where the origins of such wealth are questioned, the display becomes even more troubling.

Why flaunt what may ultimately become evidence against you?

Why turn questionable wealth into a public spectacle when the very people watching may be those whose resources were allegedly plundered?

Perhaps the question to ask is not why people acquire wealth unlawfully, but why they feel compelled to prove it to everyone.

Perhaps nowhere is this contradiction more glaring than among some of those whose finances and conduct have come under scrutiny at the Madlanga commission.

The evidence presented has included allegations of millions changing hands, cash carried in shopping bags, luxury purchases and expensive gifts.

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has featured prominently in evidence concerning alleged cash payments and lavish transactions, while testimony and financial records have also raised questions around luxury spending by senior police figures.

These allegations remain subject to the commission’s findings and should not be treated as proven guilt.

Yet the broader question remains difficult to avoid: why does wealth, which may ultimately attract scrutiny, become something to display so publicly?

Why flaunt expensive cars, designer clothing, lavish lifestyles and unexplained riches when the very visibility of that wealth may invite questions?

Perhaps conspicuous consumption is not merely about enjoying money; perhaps it is about proving status, power and success, even when the source of that success demands uncomfortable scrutiny.

Even those entrusted with protecting the interests of others are not beyond suspicion. A Tshwane Metro Police Department officer and his attorney wife are accused of stealing about R1.75 million from two deceased estates.

Why is there no shame? If the act of stealing is already a betrayal of trust, why the compulsion to display the proceeds via extravagant and unnecessary spending?