Why is Maphwanya still commanding SA troops?

Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya. Picture: Neil McCartney/The Citizen

This week, we witnessed one of the most extraordinary exchanges in parliament for a while – and it raised serious questions about what is happening in the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and the politicians who supposedly control it.

Deputy Defence Minister Bantu Holomisa was standing in for Defence Minister Angie Motshekga at a meeting of the ad hoc committee on defence.

The committee asked for clarification on the role of SANDF chief General Rudzani Maphwanya, who is five years over retirement age, but for whom no authorisation for an extension of service was submitted.

ALSO READ: ‘We need the truth’: committee says defence ministry is stalling accountability

Holomisa said he did not have the power to answer those questions. “Write a letter or summon the minister of defence to come and explain why this gentleman is still commanding our troops yet, in terms of the law, should have been at home.”

How is it that the number two politician responsible for the military cannot answer that? And how is it that Maphwanya is still where he is?

Does he – or the other generals – have some sort of hold over the ANC? Is the party scared these military men will carry out a coup?

Even Holomisa, a former military man himself, is fed up. These questions need answering.

