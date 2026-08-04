We hope the court will provide a happy ending for the long walk to freedom of three Joburg Zoo elephants, Lammie, Ramadiba and Mopane.

Modern zoological gardens had their origins in the late 18th century when cities in Europe began to see their value as places of public entertainment and education, as opposed to the private menageries kept by royalty and the wealthy.

Sadly, these days, if there is any education context to the Joburg Zoo, according to animal rights activists, it is in enlightening visitors about how cruel it is to keep large wild animals like elephants confined in concrete and steel pens.

Earlier this year, the activists, supported by international elephant experts, went to court for an order freeing Lammie, 47, Ramadiba, 28, and Mopane, 26, so they could see out their days at a wildlife sanctuary.

“These elephants are highly intelligent, socially complex and sentient beings who are living in conditions that are damaging to their well-being and who are, as a result, in a state of distress,” the argument went.

Joburg Zoo says the animals are healthy, well cared for and could not live outside the zoo environment.

We agree with the campaigners: zoos are an anachronism and wild animals belong in the wild, not cages.

We hope the court will provide a happy ending for the long walk to freedom of these ellies.