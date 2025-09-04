Will Ramaphosa’s crown fit Mbalula?

For Fikile Mbalula, the presidency may be within reach, but only if he proves that his ambitions serve not himself, but the nation.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has never been one to whisper his intentions. He is flamboyant, outspoken and thrives in the spotlight.

Now, with whispers growing louder about his presidential ambitions, the question is no longer if Mbalula wants the highest office, but whether SA can imagine him in it.

There is no denying his charisma. On campaign stages and in township gatherings, Mbalula speaks a language that connects with ordinary people.

He is unafraid to dance, joke and include street language in his speeches.

And in an era where politics risks becoming distant from the grassroots, that ability to resonate with communities is a rare political asset.

He is also no stranger to power. From sports to policing to transport, Mbalula has held key Cabinet portfolios that have made him gain exposure to the functioning of government.

Now, as secretary-general, he sits at the heart of the party’s decision-making.

He has proven his resilience in the brutal world of ANC factional politics, surviving where many have fallen.

These qualities of survival, adaptability and institutional knowledge, are what characterise him as a political heavyweight.

But ambition alone does not make one a president. Mbalula’s outspokenness has drawn both laughter and outrage.

His tendency to shoot from the hip may charm some audiences, but it also feeds doubts about his discipline and gravitas.

A presidential candidate needs not only energy, but statesmanship. And these traits he is yet to fully master.

His record in governance is another challenge. There has been uneven performance in policing and transport, where crime and infrastructure backlogs worsened.

South Africans are weary of leaders who speak well but deliver little.

For Mbalula to be taken seriously as a contender, he must move beyond rhetoric and present a credible vision for tackling unemployment, inequality, crime and corruption – the very issues eroding faith in the ANC. However, factional battles will be decisive.

While Mbalula commands loyalty in some quarters, his polarising style could hinder his ability to unite the party.

Without unity, even the strongest ambition can falter. And in a party facing its steepest electoral test since 1994, the stakes have never been higher.

Yet, Mbalula’s dynamism cannot be dismissed. He represents a different generation of ANC leadership: one that is younger, more vibrant and attuned to the language of youth culture.

If harnessed with discipline, this could be the energy that reconnects the ANC to a generation increasingly disillusioned with its old guard.

But the task before him is daunting. To rise from firebrand to statesman, Mbalula must prove his politics are not about personality, but about purpose.

He must show that beneath the flamboyance lies a leader capable of offering stability, vision and solutions for a nation at breaking point.

South Africa does not need another showman. It needs a president who can build trust, unite the fractured ANC and deliver change in people’s daily lives.

For Mbalula, the presidency may be within reach, but only if he proves that his ambitions serve not himself, but the nation.

He must remember the presidency is not a stage – it is a burden, a promise and a test. And the nation is watching.

