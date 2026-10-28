Will the Bronkhorstspruit water crisis sink Moya?

Voters are unlikely to accept another round of technical explanations, procurement excuses and bureaucratic finger-pointing.

With days left before local government elections, ActionSA Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya faces a scandal that could tarnish her political future.

The water contamination crisis in Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria, could not have come at a worse time for Moya. Elections are won and lost on service delivery.

Few failures are more politically damaging than a municipality that cannot guarantee the water flowing from residents’ taps is safe to drink.

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The crisis has placed Moya under significant pressure, with more than 800 residents reportedly falling ill.

Tshwane has been down this road before, yet little seems to have changed.

The latest crisis revives memories of the 2023 cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, which claimed 47 lives and left dozens more ill.

Faced with another water crisis, residents are entitled to ask whether the city has learnt any lessons at all.

The DA and EFF have laid criminal charges against Moya, while the EFF has also lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission.

Both parties have seized on the crisis, arguing the city failed in one of its most fundamental obligations to residents.

Moya, who has prioritised revenue collection through the Tshwane Ya Tima campaign to disconnect services for defaulters over addressing persistent service delivery failures, has accused opponents of exploiting the crisis.

While she correctly pointed out that cholera was not responsible for the outbreak, she missed the broader concerns facing voters.

The problem is not whether the gastrointestinal illness was caused by cholera. The problem is that hundreds reportedly became ill, contaminated water entered the system and communities were advised not to drink, cook with, brush their teeth with, or wash in the affected supply.

Those are not minor administrative failures. They are failures that go directly to public trust.

The questions confronting the city are unavoidable.

Why was the water reportedly left unchlorinated for weeks? Why were residents not warned earlier?

Why did critical safeguards fail? And who, if anyone, will be held accountable?

Voters are unlikely to accept another round of technical explanations, procurement excuses and bureaucratic finger-pointing. They have heard similar explanations before.

What makes this crisis particularly dangerous for Moya is that it reinforces a growing perception among voters that municipalities are reactive, rather than preventative.

Communities are tired of leaders appearing only after disaster strikes. They expect competent governance that anticipates problems and protects residents before a crisis develops.

Investigations are still underway and accountability must be based on facts, rather than political opportunism. But elections are not court proceedings.

Voters do not require proof beyond reasonable doubt to make political decisions. They vote according to trust, confidence and lived experience.

That is where the water crisis could prove costly for Moya, who is campaigning for “five more years” as mayor.

Local elections are rarely won by impressive campaigns. They are won by whether residents believe their municipality can provide reliable services.

Clean water and electricity supply are key in that social contract.

For Moya, the greatest danger is that voters may see the Bronkhorstspruit crisis not as an isolated failure, but as proof that Tshwane has still not learnt the lessons of Hammanskraal.

The water crisis may eventually be fixed. Public trust may not.

And if voters decide that Tshwane’s leadership contaminated both, Moya could pay the price at the polls.