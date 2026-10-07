Wing and a prayer won’t save ANC ahead of polls

First, it was Fikile Mbalula saying the party can never die because it is divinely protected by God and ancestors in a speech last month.

First, it was ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula last month saying his party can “never die because it is divinely protected by God and the ancestors”.

Mbaks said: “I am continuing to ask the church to play its role, for the church to give us blessings, correct us in our transgressions and even those that make mistakes, forgive them and pray for them.”

Now, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has got in on the act, publicly calling on the “gods of the ANC” and party ancestors to forgive members and salvage the party’s fortunes ahead of the 4 November local government elections.

She said: “Let the gods of the ANC be with us. Let the gods of the ANC forgive us because we did something and we didn’t stand for it. We ask the gods of the ANC to be with President Cyril Ramaphosa, for people to respect him and for him to have stature.”

She added: “Where we have erred, we come before them to say: ‘Be with us as we are on this path of renewal.’ Renewal also means getting these bones that are lying here to have life and walk with us wherever we are.”

Religion should be left out of politics. Parties must be judged and therefore, as a result, voted for on what they have achieved and promise to achieve.

They can’t just hope for success on a wing and a prayer. Action is needed.