Women safer behind the wheel

Men need to have a reality check: ditch the stereotypes and realise women are as good, or better than you.

This should quell the barroom banter a bit (and it’s always in the bar the boys get into their sexist stride, isn’t it?).

Women are a better bet for car insurance than men. It’s not women saying that, either.

It is insurance companies whose numbers are driven by actuaries, not by people buying them pints in pubs.

Women are better drivers than men

When a woman dings a car, say the insurance people, it is generally just that – a ding. When a man damages a car, the damage is often multiple times worse.

The cars of male drivers are written off far more often than those of females.

No opinion, just fact.

Stereotypes about women

We can hear the okes in the background mumbling “so what?”… but women will understand that these stereotypes about women form the bedrock of our sexist, patriarchal society.

The sort of place where jokes about women in cars quickly morph into ones about sexiness or availability and where the objectifying of a person is accepted as normal.

Men need a reality check

It’s not far along that road that you get harassment, abuse and even assault or rape.

And then, horrifyingly, murder.

Men need to have a reality check: ditch the stereotypes and realise women are as good, or better than you. In cars and elsewhere.