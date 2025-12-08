Zille the cracker the ANC needs?

Zille represents the strongest challenge to the ANC in Johannesburg for many a year

No doubt the ANC and other DA-haters will pooh-pooh Helen Zille’s enthusiastic reception at a party rally in Soweto over the weekend as evidence of “rent-a-crowd”.

While there may be some validity in that, there’s no getting away from the fact that Zille – who went there without bodyguards – is probably safer there than someone from the ANC.

After all, many Joburg people lay the blame for the collapse of service delivery in the City of Gold right on the doorstep of the ANC.

Even the former ruling party (it now needs the help of allies to govern in most provinces and nationally) cannot deny the old saying that you “cannot fool all of the people all of the time” resonates in current South African politics.

Zille represents the strongest challenge to the ANC in Johannesburg for many a year.

Despite the fact that some still regard the DA as too white-dominated, most also realise that where the party does govern, things are light years better than in the places where ANC rule has bred corruption and incompetence.

It won’t be easy for Zille to steal the mayoral seat. But maybe her mere appearance will cause everyone else to up their game.

