Oprah to close SA Girls’ Academy in 2027, scholarships to expand reach

While the academy will be closed, Winfrey insists the mission to uplift young women will continue.

Former talk show host Oprah Winfrey has confirmed that her South African girls’ academy will close in 2027, ending nearly two decades of operations.

The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, located in Henley-on-Klip, Gauteng, was officially opened in January 2007 after years of planning between Winfrey and former South African president Nelson Mandela. It has educated more than 1 000 students.

Uplifting women

While the academy will be closed, Winfrey insists the mission to uplift young women will continue through scholarships and expanded support.

The Gauteng Department of Education will take over the school’s operations once it closes, while Oprah’s foundation will redirect resources to fund tuition for current learners and expand opportunities for others.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, said he was grateful to the academy for its education in the Gauteng province.

“Through the transition of the Academy’s assets to the Gauteng Department of Education, the Department will ensure that the Academy’s legacy of academic excellence, leadership development, and the creation of opportunities through education continues to benefit future generations of learners.”

Maile commended Winfrey for her commitment, compassion and investment in the education of young South African girls, noting that her impact extends far beyond the walls of the academy and will be remembered for years to come.

Winfrey said every student currently enrolled at the school will complete her educational journey with uninterrupted academic, financial, and personal support.

“Throughout the transition, the Academy will continue its commitment to the holistic development of every student and to its growing network of alumnae through mentorship, leadership development and higher education support.”

Dream

Winfrey said the goal has always been bigger than a single school.

“The dream was never simply to build a school. It was to invest in the limitless potential of young women. That mission doesn’t end with one campus,” Winfrey said. “It continues in every girl whose future can be transformed through education.”

The announcement marks a symbolic shift from a single institution to a broader model of scholarships and outreach.

Winfrey stressed that no student will be left behind, promising to cover tuition until graduation for those displaced by the closure.

Oprah and Madiba

The academy was born from a conversation Winfrey had with Mandela in 2000 about the role education could play in breaking the cycle of poverty.

Inspired by her own upbringing, she invested about $40 million (more than R700 million at today’s exchange rate) to build the state-of-the-art boarding school, complete with science laboratories, libraries, sports facilities and modern residences.

Since its inception, the Academy has been hailed as a landmark project in South Africa, offering world‑class facilities and opportunities to girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Challenges

However, the academy was not without challenges. Shortly after opening, it faced intense scrutiny following allegations of abuse by a dormitory staff member.

Winfrey personally travelled to South Africa to meet with pupils and parents, describing the incident as one of the most devastating experiences of her life. Despite the controversy, the school recovered and continued to build a reputation for academic excellence and leadership development.

Final classes

Reflecting on the academy’s legacy, Winfrey has described it as her “greatest legacy,” saying the success of its graduates has far exceeded anything she imagined when she first dreamed of creating a school for South African girls.

The final two classes of learners will complete their studies before the academy officially closes at the end of 2027, bringing to an end one of South Africa’s most ambitious philanthropic education projects while opening the door to a broader scholarship programme that Winfrey hopes will empower even more young women in the years ahead.