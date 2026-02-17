‘Our e-hailing drivers are under siege’: Industry demands better security

E-hailing community mourns Isaac Satlat as suspects charged, spotlighting nightly dangers drivers endure to earn a living across South Africa.

Not donning any hat like the woman in the haunting video of the murder of e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat, an emotionless 24-year-old Dikeledi Tears Mphela appeared with two co-accused in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Mphela, Goitsione Machidi, 25, and McClaren Mushwana, 30, are facing charges of the premeditated murder of the 23-year-old Nigerian, as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Amid calls for better security for e-hailing drivers, the video that went viral showed a woman in the front seat clearly fighting with Satlat, before “the trio allegedly forced him to stop, strangled him to death and robbed him of his cellphone and vehicle”, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson for Pretoria Lumka Mahanjana said.

Three accused face court for e-hailing driver murder

“The incident in Pretoria West was captured by a camera installed in the vehicle, and the footage was circulated on social media,” he said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was allegedly murdered by the trio who requested the service of an e-hailing in Pretoria West last Wednesday,” provincial police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said.

“The hijacked vehicle and the body of the victim were found in Atteridgeville on the same day.”

ALSO READ: Trio linked to horrific murder of e-hailing driver abandon bail bid [VIDEO]

Mahanjana said the accused allegedly ordered e-hailing services using a cellphone number that was not registered in their name. The matter was postponed to Monday for further investigations.

An e-hailing driver, who agreed to speak anonymously, said everybody in the industry is shocked by the incident that has sparked fear among fellow drivers.

“We need better security for e-hailing drivers, especially at night. In the app, drivers have access to communicate with clients, but there’s no option to contact backup or the police when something goes wrong,” he said.

‘We need better security’ – driver

“It is our livelihood. We have families to feed, so we have to take a chance when we pick up a client,” he added.

SA Ride Hailing Association chair Ndabezinhle Khoza said drivers are killed daily by the same passengers who request a ride.

“There are isolated incidents where some questionable drivers have been involved in an altercation with passengers, but I’ve never heard of any passenger killed by a driver. The opposite is a daily thing,” he said.

ALSO READ: Two more arrested for horrific murder of e-hailing driver

Khoza said a driver can easily be apprehended because the app companies have all the information and details about them.

“Drivers go through thorough screening, but passengers just download the app and start requesting. There is no accountability on the passenger’s side,” Khoza said.

“You even have metered taxi drivers and marshals extorting e-hailing drivers in places like the Vaal and township malls,” he added.

Industry demands urgent safety reforms

The government should force every app company to have passengers input their IDs and bank cards for identification to be easily traceable, Khoza said.

“Another problem is when a driver is hijacked, the criminals use his or her vehicle and cellphone to accept trips, and then rob the unsuspecting passenger.”

City of Tshwane’s MMC for roads and transport Tlangi Mogale condemned the violent attack on Satlat.

ALSO READ: Creecy and Hlengwa condemn murder of e-hailing driver

“The despicable and violent way the life of Salat was taken highlights the plight of drivers when it comes to their safety. No-one should lose their life while trying to earn an honest living,” she said.

“Drivers play a critical role in keeping our transport system functioning.”

University of Limpopo criminology and criminal justice head of department Witness Maluleka said this case highlights the violent nature of crime in South Africa, regardless of the danger.

Violent nature of crime in SA

The laws protecting e-hailers should be improved, he said.

“Their vulnerabilities are increasing daily and they are under siege.”