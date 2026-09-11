Outrage after Saps arson detection dog Sky dies in questionable circumstances

The death of Sky, a Belgian shepherd who served as an arson detection dog, sparked nationwide concern after dying at a veterinary hospital.

The death of Sky, a Belgian shepherd who served the South African Police Service (Saps) as an arson-detection dog, has sparked nationwide concern after she died in questionable circumstances at the Roodeplaat Veterinary Hospital earlier this week.

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it would leave no stone unturned after Sky was found with severe injuries at a Saps facility.

Belgian shepherd Sky dies

“We’ve seen the photos and they’re hard to look at. We will assess the matter in terms of the Animals Protection Act,” it said.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed a decision to euthanise Sky after she sustained severe injuries.

“We mourn the loss of a valued member of the Saps family,” she said.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane appointed a senior officer to probe the circumstances surrounding Sky’s injuries.

Dimpane said Sky was no longer an operational K9 and had a history of escaping from the kennels at her previous K9 base in Limpopo.

Dimpane appointed senior officer to probe circumstances

As a result, she was accommodated at the veterinary facility while arrangements were being made to go to a new owner.

Portfolio committee on police chair Ian Cameron wrote to Dimpane requesting the immediate identification of the investigating officer, confirmation that all evidence has been secured and details of the precautionary action taken against implicated officials.

“An internal inquiry cannot replace an immediate, properly registered and independent criminal investigation.

“Those responsible should have these photos engraved in their minds,” he said.

“The Saps cannot present itself as a grieving bystander. Its own veterinary records documented her severe kennel stress, repeated injuries and the danger of leaving her unattended.

Why was Sky confined for months? – Cameron

“Yet, the statement says nothing about why she remained confined for months, why members’ requests to move her were allegedly not acted upon, or who failed to protect her.”

Cameron said pictures show the small indoor kennel where Sky was confined for 18 hours every day.

“Members requested Sky be allowed to stay at a suitable home while the administrative process was completed. That request was allegedly not escalated,” he said.

Cameron has opened a criminal case and requested the Independent Police Investigative Directorate consider a probe.

“The police statement mourning Sky is deeply hypocritical because sympathy is no substitute for accountability,” he said.