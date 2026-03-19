‘This act is not just vandalism’: Sobukwe’s grave desecration sparks outrage

PAC reports criminal case after Sobukwe's gravesite desecration, urging law enforcement to protect his legacy and arrest the perpetrators.

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has labelled the vandalism of Robert Sobukwe’s gravesite as a deliberate attempt to tarnish the anti-apartheid struggle activist’s legacy.

The party confirmed on Wednesday that it had opened a criminal case. This follows the desecration of the PAC founder’s gravesite in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape.

PAC reports criminal case after Sobukwe’s gravesite desecration

“The PAC views this act not merely as vandalism but as a deliberate and calculated attempt to tarnish the name, legacy, and enduring contribution of Sobukwe,” it said in a statement.

“These acts of desperation, driven by insurgent forces seeking to sow division and confusion, will not succeed.”

The PAC said criminal activity and provocation cannot erase Sobukwe’s legacy. It emphasised that South Africans hold his legacy firmly in their hearts and consciousness.

The Robert Sobukwe Police Station registered the case on 18 March 2025.

After reporting the matter, the party called on law enforcement to act urgently and arrest those responsible.

“The desecration of a national heritage site and a symbol of African resistance must be treated with the seriousness it deserves,” the PAC said.

Vandalism of national heritage site must be treated seriously – PAC

It also called on all of its members, supporters, and the wider community to remain vigilant, united, and disciplined. The aim is to preserve the icon’s legacy.

“The PAC remains resolute: the name of Sobukwe will not be silenced, his legacy will not be defaced, and his vision will continue to guide the struggle for land, freedom, and self-determination,” the party said.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party vehemently condemns the vandalisation of Sobukwe’s grave.

“Robert Sobukwe’s legacy of fighting against apartheid and for freedom is one sown into the fabric of our country, and no amount of vandalism by racists who refuse to be part of our democratic dispensation will wipe away that legacy,” he said.

The PAC’s founding president Robert Sobukwe’s gravesite was vandalised. Picture: Facebook/PAC

Graaff-Reinet made headlines after the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, changed the town’s name. The town was renamed Robert Sobukwe Town on 6 February 2026.

This decision resulted in residents of one of South Africa’s most historic towns to protest against the name change. Community members took to the streets in February.

Graaff-Reinet’s name change will happen – Mbalula

Mbalula emphasised that the name change had taken place and would not be reversed.

“Those who do not accept this expose their racism and refusal to accept black people and their heroes, such as Sobukwe, as equals and figures to be celebrated and recognised,” he said.

The secretary-general added that the persecution must stop.

“Can the enemies of Africa and freedom please allow President Sobukwe to rest peacefully and watch as his ideas continue to rise and inspire society,” Mbalula concluded.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) described the vandalism as a “direct assault” on Sobukwe’s memory.

“Sobukwe represents the highest traditions of resistance, intellectual clarity, and sacrifice for the liberation of the African people,” Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said.

‘Direct assault’ on the icon’s memory – Saftu

“To desecrate his resting place is to attack the very history of our struggle and the dignity of our people.”

The union said the activist built his legacy through his unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and true liberation. Saftu added that his ideas continue to inspire generations of activists, workers, and young people.

“Saftu rejects, without hesitation, all forms of historical revisionism, racism, and reactionary conduct that seek to undermine the heroes of our liberation struggle,” Vavi said.

“Acts such as these are often not isolated; they reflect deeper currents of intolerance and a refusal to accept the full humanity and historical contribution of black South Africans.”