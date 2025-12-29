Outrage and shock after young children filmed drinking alcohol

In a video, children can be seen sipping alcohol from a bottle.

Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has condemned the consumption of alcohol by children in an incident that has drawn widespread condemnation.

In a video widely circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, children as young as perhaps three or four years old can be seen holding a green bottle and sipping what appears to be alcohol in the presence of adults.

Christmas

Another child is heard bashfully questioning why they should not be drinking alcohol, saying it is Christmas.

Fanta strongly condemned the incident, calling it unacceptable and a serious threat to the children’s health and well-being.

‘Disturbing trend’

“The video highlights a disturbing trend that must be addressed with urgency. The safety and welfare of our children are paramount, and it is the responsibility of every adult to protect them from harmful influences.

“Allowing children to consume alcohol undermines their development and exposes them to a myriad of dangers, including addiction, health issues, and potential legal repercussions. It is troubling to witness adults facilitating such behaviour, which sets a poor example and normalises dangerous actions,” Fanta said.

Investigation

In light of the shocking video, Fanta said her department has mobilised social workers to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Fanta said her department’s primary objective is to identify the individuals involved, understand the situation, and implement appropriate interventions to protect the affected children.

“We are committed to ensuring that those responsible for permitting or encouraging such behaviour are held accountable.”

Witnesses

The MEC urged community members to stand together in safeguarding our children.

“We call upon those who witnessed this incident or have information regarding where it took place to come forward. Your cooperation is vital in addressing this issue and preventing future occurrences. Reports can be made anonymously to the Department of Social Development or local authorities.”

Underage drinking

Fanta said the incident serves as a critical reminder of the responsibilities that come with adulthood.

“It is essential for adults to model positive behaviours and create a nurturing environment for the youth. Instead of exposing children to alcohol, we encourage families and communities to engage in healthy activities that promote well-being, education, and mutual respect.”

Fanta reiterated her strong stance against underage drinking, saying, “Our children are our future. We must ensure they grow up in safe, supportive environments, free from the dangers of alcohol and other harmful substances. Together, we can make a difference.”

