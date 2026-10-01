More than 100 minibus drivers still found operating without valid licences

Officers note that non-compliance amongst taxi drivers still remains a massive problem, threatening road safety.

Every few weeks, MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela commends the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), and other law-enforcement agencies for conducting high-impact stop-and-search operations.

However, every week these operations are conducted, officers note that non-compliance amongst taxi drivers still remains a massive problem, threatening road safety and placing the lives of road users at great risk.

Non-compliance

Between 21 and 27 September 2026, GTI officers uncovered concerning levels of non-compliance among minibus taxi operators.

A total of 105 minibus taxi drivers were found operating without valid driving licences, while 62 taxis were found operating without licence discs.

The stop-and-search operations led to the discontinuation of 18 minibuses after officers found them to be unroadworthy.

Safety defects

Officers reportedly identified critical safety defects, including defective braking systems, worn tyres, non-functional headlights and brake lights, faulty indicators and other mechanical faults that rendered the vehicles unsafe for use on public roads.

Inspectors also issued 43 discontinuation notices across Gauteng.

Two were arrested for driving under the influence, while inspectors issued 779 handwritten Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) infringement notices during the reporting period.

Infringement notices

Another 679 electronic infringement notices were processed through the Inspectorate’s e-Force devices.

Commenting on the enforcement results, Diale-Tlabela said that the continued detection of drivers operating without valid driving licences requires sustained intervention and closer cooperation with the public transport industry.

“The latest enforcement results demonstrate the importance of continued law enforcement along our public transport corridors,” the MEC said.

Diale-Tlabela warned that vehicles and drivers who pose a threat to the lives of passengers and other road users will be dealt with decisively

“We will not compromise on road safety,” she concluded.