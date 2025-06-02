Over 34 000 patients waiting for surgeries in Gauteng’s public hospitals

While waiting times have dropped drastically, there is still long waiting times on "high turnover of patients.

There are more than 34 000 patients waiting for surgery in Gauteng public hospitals.

This has been revealed in a Gauteng Legislature response by Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in a written reply following questions by the DA’s Shadow Health MEC, Jack Bloom.

Waiting list

This shocking figure from Gauteng’s hospitals is from the end of January this year, according to Ralehoko.

The largest waiting list is 6 764 patients at the Steve Biko Hospital, followed by the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital (6 232), George Mukhari Hospital (5 354), and 3 315 patients at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital.

The MEC said while waiting times have dropped drastically, there are still long waiting times in “high turnover of patients to Gauteng province“, and “the burden of trauma that takes preference over elective cases.”

Cataract

The surgery with the longest waiting line in Gauteng is for cataract removal, with over 9 000 people waiting.

Bloom said the waiting time for this surgery is between a month and two years.

“I estimate the real waiting list for all 37 hospitals is probably about 40 000, as the budget cuts and staffing shortages have worsened the situation.

“It is appalling that so many patients suffer pain and anxiety waiting for surgery, often for years rather than months,” Bloom said.

Other hospitals

Bloom added that the Gauteng Health MEC also admitted that load shedding and water shortages lead to cancellations and postponements of surgery.

“In May last year, the MEC claimed that the surgical waiting lists had been reduced from 38 000 to 24 000, so this progress has been reversed”.

Other hospitals with large waiting lists include

Sebokeng Hospital – 2 870 patients

Helen Joseph Hospital – 2 623 patients

Mamelodi Hospital – 2 016 patients

Kalafong Hospital – 1 861 patients

Tembisa Hospital – 1 404 patients

Leratong Hospital – 7 62 patients

Thelle Mogoerane Hospital – 502 patients.

Bloom said it is “appalling” that so many patients suffer pain and anxiety waiting for surgery in Gauteng, often for years rather than months.

