Over 9 400 road fatalities recorded this year despite deaths dropping by 700

Human error responsible for nine out of ten crashes, says minister.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy revealed that while South Africa has reduced its road death toll by 700 people this year, more than 9 400 fatalities have still been recorded.

Creecy confirmed this during a launch of the 2025/26 festive season road safety campaign in Kroonstad, Free State, on Saturday.

She said human error accounts for the majority of accidents, prompting the campaign’s theme “It Starts with Me” to emphasise individual responsibility.

The launch comes as the Free State grapples with devastating recent accidents.

Premier Makoena Letsoho-Mathai opened the event by acknowledging the difficult weeks the province has endured, revealing that eight early childhood development teachers died in a bus accident, with burials held in Thaba’nchu and Virginia.

She added that survivors face life-changing injuries, with many requiring leg amputations.

The premier made a direct appeal to the minister: “We need traffic officers, especially in this province. I hope after this, we’ll have some engagement just to find a way of how you are going to assist us, RTMC, this festive season.”

ALSO READ: E-tolls scrapped but gantries remain: Gauteng spends this much a year

First reduction in five years masks persistent crisis

Creecy emphasised that despite the reduction marking the first decrease in five consecutive years, the death toll remains unacceptably high.

She noted that Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Limpopo collectively account for seven out of ten accidents, with the majority of fatal crashes occurring on weekends, especially after dark.

“Human error, whether by pedestrians or drivers, is responsible for nine out of ten accidents,” Creecy stated.

The minister pointed to the Easter period’s success as evidence that collective action works.

“We were able to ensure the lowest number of crashes and fatalities that we have seen in the last three years,” she said.

“Today we are once again calling on everyone in our country to join hands and reduce the festive season crashes and fatalities.”

Pedestrians account for more than half of all road deaths, a statistic that prompted specific safety instructions from the minister.

“We are asking pedestrians to walk in well-lit areas, to wear visible clothing. Please wear something that is white, not black, because it’s very difficult for you to be seen at night,” Creecy urged.

Enhanced enforcement targets high-risk behaviour

The campaign includes intensified law enforcement operations with 24-hour patrols, particularly on weekends and in high-risk areas.

A total of 800 National Traffic Police officers will be deployed to Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape to bolster existing provincial capacity.

Critical routes identified for priority attention include the N1 from Zimbabwe to Cape Town, the N2, N3, N4, N17, and secondary roads such as the Moloto Road and R61 in the Eastern Cape.

ALSO READ: Travelling on the N1, N3 and other major routes this festive season? Someone’s always watching

The transport department said roadworthiness and load management checks will be conducted at major weighbridges, including N3 Heidelberg, N4 Donkerhoek, and N1 Mansolle.

Santaco secretary-general Daki Qumbu, expressed the association’s commitment to addressing driver fatigue. “We will continue to ensure that even during this festive season, we encourage drivers, particularly those who are doing long distances, that the operators must provide them with an extra driver so that it should be a relief driver,” he said.

He added that Santaco will encourage drivers to rest after approximately 200 kilometres.

Targeting driver and pedestrian behaviour

Creecy outlined fundamental safety rules to reduce human error.

She emphasised that speeding, especially in wet weather or dark conditions, is unacceptable, and warned that overtaking in oncoming traffic or on a blind rise “is a death sentence for you, your passengers and the oncoming vehicle”.

On long-distance travel, she advised drivers to rest every two hours.

Addressing alcohol consumption, Creecy said: “Enjoy alcohol in your home, in your tavern, but don’t get behind the wheel of a car or walk along the road after you have had a drink because your ability to judge safe distance and danger is reduced.”

The minister made a passionate plea for child safety. “Please, please, please put babies and children in car seats. And everyone should use their seatbelts in a car, in a bus, in a taxi. It just makes sense: if the driver has to slam on the brakes, you’re not going to fly out the window. You’ll be safe,” she explained.

Creecy concluded by thanking law enforcement officers who will work throughout the festive season.

“When you are relaxing, and you’re enjoying the festive season, please spare a thought for these men and women who will be deployed far from home, far from their families, keeping you safe on the roads this festive season,” she said.

All provinces have submitted road safety programs totalling 537 planned education and awareness activities throughout the festive season, targeting train stations, taxi ranks, malls, churches, toll gates and border posts.

Watch the road safety launch live below:

READ NEXT: Government spells out how Aarto will work