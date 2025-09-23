PA clears Kenny Kunene of wrongdoing after probe into alleged criminal connections [VIDEO]

Molefe is accused of being the mastermind in connection with the murder of popular South African DJ Oupa John Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene has been cleared of any wrongdoing following a probe into his alleged criminal connections with Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Kunene, who resigned as a councillor in the city of Johannesburg, was being investigated after he was found at the Sandton home of Molefe in July when police showed up to arrest the controversial businessman.

KT Molefe

DJ Sumbody was killed in Woodmead in a hail of bullets in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022.

Kunene confirmed being at Molefe’s home in July when he was arrested.

Kunene claims he was at Molefe’s house to facilitate a meeting for a journalist from his online publication, Africa Global News, for a “potential exclusive story”.

His presence at the scene raised eyebrows, prompting McKenzie to suspend him as the party’s deputy president. He also resigned as MMC for transport in Johannesburg.

The forensic investigation report into Kunene found that he was “truthful” when he said he was accompanying a young journalist when he was found at the home of Molefe.

Kunene cleared

PA president Gayton McKenzie announced on Monday night on Facebook that the investigation by a law firm cleared Kunene.

“To the DP, you have shown absolute leadership. When you were asked to step down from being an MMC, you asked me, ‘Must I also step down as a councillor? ‘I said, yes, you step down from being a councillor.

“You never went out to badmouth the party. I remember people called you, ‘No, how can McKenzie do this? Like, what is he doing? Is that the right thing?’ So, I want to say our DP is back. Die Here is die Here (God is God),” McKenzie said.

Joburg mayor?

Last week, McKenzie announced that Kunene would be the mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg.

“He has done very good work in the City of Joburg, and the DP [deputy president] will be our mayoral candidate for Joburg. We insist on that as he was a councillor. We will discuss with him that position, but the DP, we want his case to finish,“ McKenzie said at that time.

