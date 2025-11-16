Palestinian refugee plane one of ‘dozens’ requested, as ANC threatens to ‘rise’

Another similar plane quietly arrived in the country last month.

South African aviation operators have reportedly been inundated for several months with dozens of requests for chartered planes carrying Palestinians to fly into the country.

More than 150 Palestinians arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Thursday on a chartered flight from Kenya. They were detained for several hours because they did not have the required immigration documentation and approvals needed, but were later released into the care of the NGO Gift of the Givers.

The arrival sparked fierce debate, but Rapport noted on Sunday that another similar plane had already quietly arrived in the country last month. This flight was also arranged through the same controversial intermediaries, Al-Majd Europe, as the one that arrived last week.

It further revealed that operators have been receiving requests for such flights since August.

Plan to embarrass South Africa?

Members of this latest group reportedly paid between $1 000 (R17 130) and $1 500 (R25 695) to secure their exit from the war-torn Gaza Strip, and were told to only bring backpacks.

Some of those onboard have since travelled on, reportedly to Australia and Egypt. The rest have 90 days of legal stay in the country, under the provisions of a tourist visa.

The publication further claimed the flight was originally planned to arrive during the G20 Leaders’ Summit next week, potentially creating a spectacle while the world’s eyes were on the country.

‘Flushed out’?

South African intelligence agencies and other government departments are investigating the circumstances surrounding the arrival.

SA President Cyril Ramaphosa said the group could not be turned back, despite not having followed proper immigration procedures.

“These are people from a strife-torn, a war-torn country, and, out of compassion and empathy, we must receive them.

He said it does appear “they were being flushed out” of the Gaza area, but did not substantiate his claim. This has been the topic of speculation since the Israeli government approved a plan to promote voluntary migration as a possible solution to the conflict in the area.

“We obviously need to look at the origins, where it started, and the reason why they’ve been brought here,” added Ramaphosa.

Amid fears they may remain in the country for more than 90 days, Ramaphosa said he was confident there would “not be any loopholes left for people to get through”.

He said this was a “special case”, but did not seem to know or acknowledge the reported arrival in October.

ANC: Give them asylum or ‘we rise’

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula claimed there was a communication “challenge” in government over the matter, and demanded answers around the arrival and possible “depopulation of Palestine”.

He advocated granting members of the group asylum status and suggested that, should they be denied it, the party would “rise”.

“As the ANC, we want Palestinians to be given political asylum status, which our country, as a signatory to the Geneva Convention, is obliged to do.

“We expect that the Palestinians will be given political asylum as a matter of need.”

