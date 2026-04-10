Pandor charts bold, values-driven vision as Nelson Mandela University chancellor

Pandor called on the University community to embrace ethical leadership and active citizenship the way Nelson Mandela did.

Former International Relations minister says she wants to position Nelson Mandela University as a values-driven African institution committed to justice, dignity, academic freedom, and continental collaboration, while anchoring its mission in former president Nelson Mandela’s legacy of “making good trouble” for positive change.

Pandor has officially assumed her role as chancellor of Nelson Mandela University, marking a significant milestone for the institution.

She began her tenure on 1 April 2026 and was formally installed during a ceremony held this week.

Academic sector

Speaking at her official installation ceremony at the University’s Madibaz Indoor Sport Centre, Pandor reflected on the significance of the role and paid tribute to the leadership of her predecessor, Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi.

“It is a welcome pleasure to return to the academic sector and to have the opportunity to once more immerse myself in the same cooling embrace of intellectual rigour.”

Mandela

Pandor called on the University community to embrace ethical leadership and active citizenship the way Mandela did.

“President Mandela is renowned for being a leader who called on all people to make every effort to be people who make good trouble … He believed the condition of harm experienced by many should persuade us to make good trouble for change.”

Academic freedom

Pandor also warned of growing threats to academic freedom and the autonomy of higher education institutions.

“This increasingly worrying threat to academic freedom and free expression is a development that should cause us as Nelson Mandela University to set out our perspectives… and to assert our abiding commitment to freedom, justice, and the development of new knowledge through untrammelled scientific inquiry.”

Appointment welcomed

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sibongile Muthwa, welcomed Pandor’s appointment and reaffirmed the University’s commitment to ethical, service-oriented leadership.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate our Chancellor on her ascension to this top office at our university. We are going to continue to do what we have always done – to put our university on a strong footing as a university in service of society.”

Before her transition into politics, Pandor served as minister of Education and minister of Higher Education and Training, before taking up the International Ministerial role.