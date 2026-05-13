Parliament’s ad hoc committee granted fifth extension

The original deadline had been set for the end of October 2025.

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has approved an extension for the ad hoc committee probing allegations made by KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, giving it until next month to conclude its work.

The committee will now have to compile and complete its report by 12 June 2026. This marks the fifth extension.

The original deadline had been set for the end of October 2025, before being extended multiple times.

The date was initially moved to 28 November, but was again extended to 20 February.

Another extension was approved until 31 March and then to the end of April.

Several MPs have previously expressed concern, highlighting that repeated requests for extensions could become an embarrassment.

Some also argued that prolonged delays would affect other parliamentary committees.

Ad hoc committee granted extension

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 13 May, Didiza confirmed that she is authorised to grant such extensions under the National Assembly’s rules.

“The ad hoc committee proceeded with its work but could not complete it by the extended date of 30 April 2026,” the statement reads.

“Therefore, I have decided in terms of assembly rule 253(6)(c) to revive the ad hoc committee, the committee to (a) maintain the same mandate and membership as agreed by the assembly on 23 July 2025; (b) incorporate in its work the proceedings and all the work done up to and including 30 April 2026; and (c) report to the assembly by no later than 12 June 2026.”

The committee concluded its public hearings in mid-March and is now tasked with compiling a final report.

Mkhwanazi was the last witness to testify.

Members of the committee last convened a meeting on 28 April, when they raised concerns about delays in finalising the evidence leaders’ report, citing limited resources, outstanding transcripts and the sheer volume of evidence that still needs to be consolidated into thematic areas in line with its terms of reference.

The committee is expected to resume its work later this month as it moves toward finalising its findings.

Witness testimonies

Since commencing public hearings on 7 October, the committee heard testimony from a number of high-profile figures.

These include tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, former national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola, police minister Senzo Mchunu, former police minister Bheki Cele, and suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

Additional witnesses who gave evidence include suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, alleged political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi, Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan and former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.