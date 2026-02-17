News

Parliament’s ad hoc committee granted fresh extension to finish witness testimonies

By Molefe Seeletsa

The committee's mandate was due to expire on 20 February 2026.

Mkhwanazi ad hoc committee

MPs during Parliament’s ad hoc committee inquiry at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 10 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Parliament has approved a further extension for its ad hoc committee tasked with probing claims of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in South Africa’s criminal justice system, allowing MPs until 31 March 2026 to complete their work.

A motion regarding the extension was formally tabled in the National Assembly by ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli during a brief plenary sitting on Tuesday.

MPs adopted the motion without objection, clearing the way for the committee to continue hearing testimony and finalising its processes.

This is the third time the committee’s deadline has been pushed back since it began operations on 7 October 2025.

Initially, members were expected to wrap up proceedings by 31 October.

That date was later moved to 28 November, before National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza approved a second extension to 20 February.

The latest decision provides additional weeks for outstanding witnesses to appear and for the panel to conclude its evidence-gathering phase.

Ad hoc committee witness testimonies

The committee was established following explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025.

Since public hearings commenced in October, members have heard from a wide range of witnesses.

These include Mkhwanazi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi, the National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, and the Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Former police minister Bheki Cele and suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya have also taken the stand.

Other witnesses have included tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, forensic expert Paul O’Sullivan, former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Alleged political fixer Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi is among those still scheduled to testify.

Public hearings to continue

According to the committee’s draft programme, several appearances are set for the coming weeks.

O’Sullivan’s former employee, Sarah-Jane Trent, and National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams are scheduled for 23 February.

Mogotsi is expected to appear on 24 February, while Phahlane will return on 26 February to continue his evidence.

Francinah Vuma, the suspended deputy national police commissioner for support services, is also due to testify on the 27th.

Additional South African Police Service (Saps) officials will appear on 3 and 4 March.

Mkhwanazi is anticipated to return on 5 and 6 March, with Masemola also scheduled for 6 March to conclude the public hearings.

Once witness testimonies are completed, the committee will compile its final report for tabling in the National Assembly.

A separate public participation report will also be compiled, adopted and released.

