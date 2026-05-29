What evidence leaders in parliament’s ad hoc committee found on Mogotsi, Matlala and Mchunu

The evidence leaders found that, although Matlala attempted to present himself as a victim, he was not.

The evidence leaders of the ad hoc committee established to investigate allegations made by South African Police Service (Saps) KwaZulu-Natal commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, have questioned the credibility of the evidence provided by Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Oupa Brown Mogotsi.

The committee met on Thursday evening to receive a presentation of the draft report from the evidence leaders, and Advocate Norman Arendse read it out.

The report made findings regarding the alleged relationship between suspended Minister Senzo Mchunu, Mogotsi and Matlala.

Mogotsi and Mchunu

The alleged relationship came into question after Mkhwanazi revealed that Mogotsi knew about the political killings task team (PKTT) disbandment before him.

The evidence leaders’ report noted that Mogotsi was an ANC political contact with no formal role in the Saps.

“He was found to be in possession of sensitive Saps intelligence and to have known of the content of the 31 December 2024 within hours of its transmission. WhatsApp messages of 1 January 2025 show Mogotsi informing Matlala that, ‘I’ve arranged a meeting for Sibiya and the minister. They must have a solution. The task team that came to your house has been dissolved.”

When Mchunu appeared before the portfolio committee on police on 5 March 2025, he denied knowing Mogotsi. He later explained to the committee that the person he denied knowing was the man he was shown in a picture, who was not Mogotsi. He admitted to knowing Mogotsi in parliament.

Mogotsi testified that he was the minister’s ANC branding campaign in 2017, and had been in regular WhatsApp and Signal contact with the minister. He introduced himself to multiple parties as operating from within the minister’s office.

“The committee, in fact, on several occasions, made it clear to Mr Mogotsi that he was not truthful about the nature of his relationship with the minister,” found the report.

‘Cat’ Matlala

The evidence leaders found that, although Matlala , he was not.

The evidence leaders established that Matlala had an extensive criminal history spanning 25 years. Initially, he presented to the committee with a single conviction for possession of stolen property. Later, he conceded under questioning that he had a conviction for burglary, housebreaking and theft, for which he served direct imprisonment.

“He admitted making cash payments totalling R500 000 to former minister Bheki Cele; R300 000 in January 2025 and R200 000 in March 2025 as a facilitation fee for the return of his confiscated firearms and the cessation of police operations against him. He conceded under questioning that the payments were illegal and amounted to bribery.

“Of course, what perhaps needs to be inquired into, I don’t think we have on record because former minister Cele wasn’t given the opportunity subsequently to address the bribery allegations.”

The evidence leaders further noted that Matlala conceded that his appointment of his sister as a director of Medicare24 Tshwane District, while retaining 100% effective control, amounted to fronting and that this was wrong.

“But Matlala’s evidence is not credible in material respects. He was characterised as a participant in, rather than a victim of, the alleged corrupt network.

“Matlala maintained a close personal relationship with a known manufacturer of illegal narcotics, Mr Jerry Boshoga, for at least two years without reporting the illegal activity to any authority. He admitted to loaning Boshoga approximately R1 million. These facts all emerged from the evidence of Matlala and during his cross-examination.”

Committee members requested until 4 June to review the report and meet to discuss the way forward.