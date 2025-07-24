NA agrees to establish ad hoc committee to investigate Mkhwanazi’s allegations

There were no objections from any political parties and the committee was unanimously established.

The National Assembly (NA) has unanimously agreed to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate the explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi regarding security matters that have implications for the country’s national security.

The joint committee meeting in Parliament, between the Portfolio Committee on Police and the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, took a decision on Wednesday.

Ad hoc committee

It also recommended that the committee identify any legislative or policy failures that may have contributed to the policing crisis.

The decision to establish an ad-hoc committee follows a directive from National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza earlier this month, asking the committees to develop an appropriate approach to oversight concerning the allegations.

The committees had considered other options, including conducting a full investigative inquiry under the Powers, Privileges and Immunities Act and exercising their conferring powers in terms of National Assembly Rule 169, which dictates how committees can or must consult or meet with each other.

Oversight

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said following the committees’ consideration of the matter, as part of their recommendations, they identified various issues arising from the allegations as falling within the NA’s accountability and oversight function.

“The issues include the alleged unlawful decision by Minister Mchunu to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), the alleged unlawful removal of 121 case dockets from the PKTT on the direction of the Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, and the alleged moratorium by Minister Mchunu on filling vacancies within the Saps’ Crime Intelligence Unit.

“It also includes whether Minister Mchunu misled Parliament about the nature of his relationship with Mr Brown Mogotsi, whether the award of a R360 million contract to Mr Matlala’s company for the provision of healthcare services to Saps was irregular, and the alleged interference by IDAC in police matters, including jurisdictional issues, among others,” Mothapo said.

ANC Support

ANC MP Mogodu Moela said the ANC supports the ad hoc committee and that Mkhwanazi’s allegations “cannot be left unexamined.”

Moela said it “paints a disturbing picture.”

“Parliament has the authority to get to the bottom of these claims. We cannot allow a culture of impunity to take root. We will not shield wrongdoing.”

There were no objections from any political parties, and the committee was unanimously established.

Moela said the ANC will also support the judicial commission of inquiry established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

Final report

The report, which will be submitted to the NA for consideration, also emphasised the need for the NA to ensure an expeditious process.

The ad hoc committee would also sit and determine its terms of reference.

The committees have recommended that the ad hoc committee process be concluded within 90 days of its formation.

Allegations

Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in police operations, claiming that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, had meddled.

These allegedly include issuing letters to disband a task force, halt crime intelligence appointments, and withdraw case dockets to Sibiya’s office.

Both Mchunu and Sibiya have denied the allegations against them, and have since been placed on a leave of absence while investigations continue.

