Parliament to seek answers over US Ambassador Bozell’s latest démarche

Leo Brent Bozell III has faced criticism from the South African government.

Parliament is seeking clarity from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) after United States (US) Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III was subjected to another diplomatic démarche.

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has indicated that it will summon the department for a briefing on the circumstances surrounding the latest diplomatic protest and the growing tensions between South Africa and the US.

US Ambassador Bozell démarche

The committee, chaired by ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo, claimed the incident was particularly concerning as it marked the third formal démarche involving Bozell since his accreditation in April 2026.

Bozell assumed his duties in South Africa in February 2026 and has faced criticism from the government following comments made in a lengthy op-ed and during several media interviews.

Among his remarks, the ambassador claimed that the US had “run out of patience” with South Africa over a series of demands put forward by the North American giant.

Dirco subsequently reprimanded Bozell over what has been described as his “undiplomatic conduct”.

The parliamentary committee said it wanted the department to account for the repeated diplomatic interventions and explain what effect they could have on relations between the two countries.

“The committee will invite Dirco to brief the committee at the earliest opportunity on the circumstances leading to three demarches in less than nine months, the impact on bilateral relations and steps being taken to ensure adherence to the Vienna Convention,” the committee’s statement released on Friday, 2 October 2026, reads.

Concerns over public statements

Disagreements, the committee emphassied, between countries should be managed through established diplomatic channels rather than public platforms.

It pointed to South Africa’s status as a constitutional democracy and stressed the importance of respecting the country’s sovereignty.

“The channel of engagement allows for bilateral disagreements, including concerns around trade, visa restrictions and perceptions of domestic policy, and must be raised through established diplomatic channels with Dirco, not through public media interviews that inflame sentiment.”

MPs also underscored the significance of the relationship between South Africa and US as an important “trade, investment and historical” partnership.

It called on foreign diplomatic missions operating in South Africa to observe the required standards of diplomatic conduct.

US demands

The dispute involving Bozell comes against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between South Africa and the US since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

Washington has raised several concerns with the South African government and put forward five demands.

Among them is a call for Pretoria not to interfere with the US processing of Afrikaner refugees.

The US has also demanded that expropriation without compensation should not be permitted.

Another demand is for President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior government officials to condemn the singing of “Kill the Farmer! Kill the Boer!”.

The North American country has further called for farm murders to be formally designated a priority crime, with a clear and publicly announced plan to tackle the issue.

The fifth demand relates to South Africa’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) ownership requirements, with the US calling for alternatives such as equity equivalent investment programs (EEIP).

The tensions have also extended to visa policy, with the US unveiling restrictions affecting some South Africans two weeks ago.