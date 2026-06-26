Parliament raises alarm over forensic backlogs and sexual offence cases

Parliament warned that without the timely collection, analysis and presentation of forensic evidence, the country could not effectively fight GBVF.

Chairperson of the select committee on security and justice, Jane Mananiso, has expressed concerns about the availability of rape kits and the effectiveness of forensic services in responding to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Mananiso briefed the media on Thursday, 25 June, and warned that without the timely collection, analysis and presentation of forensic evidence, the country could not effectively fight GBVF.

“Any shortcomings in these systems undermine victims’ access to justice and reduce the likelihood of successful prosecutions,” said Mananiso.

Forensic backlogs

Parliament welcomed efforts to strengthen the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences units and improve investigative capacity.

“These specialised units play a vital role in supporting victims, gathering evidence and ensuring that complex cases are properly investigated.”

However, these units should be bolstered by a forensic system capable of processing evidence efficiently and without delay, she said.

“The backlog within forensic laboratories remains a matter of concern, as delays in processing evidence negatively affect investigations, prosecutions and public confidence in the criminal justice system.

“Our emphasis is that we no longer want to be getting the stats on how many people have been raped while there are no people who are convicted for these particular cases.”

Parliament recommended that Saps provide parliament with a turnaround strategy to address forensic backlogs and improve the investigation of sexual offences.

Rape kits

Parliament raised concerns about reports of shortages of child rape kits at certain police stations in the Western Cape and low detection rates in sexual offence cases.

“While Saps assured the committee that rape kits are available and that additional funding has been allocated to maintain stock levels, parliament will continue to monitor the situation closely,” she said.

“Victims of sexual violence should never be denied access to critical forensic services because of stock shortages or administrative failures.”

Parliament further recommended that all Western Cape police stations be fully stocked with child rape kits by 30 June 2026.

“More broadly, the committee will continue exercising oversight across all provinces to ensure that police stations are adequately equipped, that rape kits remain consistently available, and that sufficient forensic and investigative capacity exists to combat gender-based violence effectively,” said Mananiso.

“The message from parliament is clear: the fight against gender-based violence cannot succeed without a properly resourced forensic system, well-trained investigators and uninterrupted access to rape kits.

“Every victim deserves a professional response, every case deserves a thorough investigation, and every perpetrator must face the full might of the law.”