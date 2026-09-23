Parliament jolted as Sibiya appears in court on sexual offence charges

Sibiya faces allegations relating to the sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl as well as the alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman at a Sandton hotel.

Parliament has been jolted by the court appearance of suspended South African Police Service (Saps) Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, arrested on charges of sexual grooming and rape – allegations striking at the heart of trust in South Africa’s police leadership.

The 59-year-old senior police official appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 22 September, following his arrest a day earlier by the Madlanga Commission’s Recommendations Task Team (CRTT).

Sibiya’s formal bail application has been postponed to 29 September.

Allegations

He is set to be detained at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria until his next court appearance.

According to Saps, Lieutenant General Sibiya faces allegations relating to the sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl between July and August 2026, as well as the alleged rape of an 18-year-old female at a Sandton hotel in May.

‘Serious’

Chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police Ian Cameron has noted the appearance of Sibiya in court, following his arrest on serious sexual offence charges.

“These are extremely serious allegations against a person who served at one of the highest levels of the police service,” said Cameron.

GBV

Cameron added that the country is already confronting devastating levels of gender-based violence (GBV).

“Women and children must be able to approach the police when they are at their most vulnerable, confident that they will be protected, taken seriously and treated with dignity.

“The criminal justice process must now be allowed to run its course. Lieutenant General Sibiya is entitled to the presumption of innocence, and these allegations must be properly ventilated and tested before a court of law,” Cameron said.

No one above the law

Cameron welcomed that the investigation and arrest proceeded regardless of Sibiya’s rank and position.

“We have to be categorical that no title, uniform or seniority can place anyone above the law. Everyone in this country is equal before the law, and Lieutenant General Sibiya’s arrest is a testament to that standard.

Consequences

While he stressed that due process must always be respected, Cameron said, however, that where criminality or serious misconduct is ultimately proven, the consequences must be decisive.

“If Lieutenant General Sibiya is ultimately found guilty of these offences, there can be no place for him in the Saps. There should be no quiet redeployment, no transfer to another position and no second chance in uniform.”

Trust in Saps

The chairperson reiterated the committee’s previous call for Saps to urgently strengthen its approach to integrity screening, promotion processes and the standards expected of senior leadership.

Cameron said South Africans need a police service they can trust.

“That trust starts with the Saps demonstrating that it is prepared to confront criminality within its own ranks, irrespective of the seniority or position of the person involved,” Cameron said.