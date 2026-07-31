Parliament slams non‑payment of journalists at Daily Dispatch and Herald

Staff at some of the oldest news publications in the country are deeply worried about their futures and financial security.

Parliament’s Communications Committee has sounded the alarm over reports that journalists at the Daily Dispatch and The Herald were not paid their July salaries, calling the situation “unacceptable.”

This week, The Citizen reported that staff at some of the oldest news publications in the country are deeply worried about their futures and financial security after they reportedly did not receive salaries for the current month.

Journalists not paid

The sale of five newspapers in the Eastern Cape was confirmed earlier this year, with the new management allegedly already running into financial difficulties.

An estimated 80 staff at regional dailies the Daily Dispatch in East London, The Herald in Gqeberha and three community papers serving East London, Queenstown and Port Alfred are all affected.

Arena Holdings sold the five publications to Ubuntu Media Holdings earlier this year, with the sale effective from 1 May.

Concerns

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies Khusela Sangoni Diko has noted with concern reports that journalists were not paid, said Committee spokesperson Justice Molafo.

“Ms Diko said it is unacceptable that journalists, who play a critical role in safeguarding democracy and keeping the public informed, should bear the consequences of commercial- or ownership-related disputes.”

Challenges

Diko said journalists cannot be expected to continue serving the public while facing challenges about the sustainability of their own livelihoods.

“Those who continue to report under these difficult circumstances deserve to be paid for their work, and any outstanding salaries must be settled without further delay,” said Diko.

Diko, however, welcomed the reported undertaking by Ubuntu Media Holdings to resolve the matter urgently and called on the company to honour its commitment.

Sanef concerned

Meanwhile, the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has condemned the non‑payment of July salaries at the Daily Dispatch and The Herald, warning that the crisis undermines journalism and workers’ livelihoods.

The organisation has urged new owner Ubuntu Media Holdings to urgently resolve the matter and honour its commitments.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale