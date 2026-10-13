Passport fraud syndicate busted: Ex-Home Affairs officials arrested in R100k passport scam

The scheme enabled suspects to use the identity details of South Africans to obtain passports bearing photographs of foreign nationals.

A passport fraud syndicate accused of selling South African passports to foreign nationals for up to R100 000 each has been dealt another blow, with the arrest of two former Home Affairs officials linked to a scheme that exploited loopholes in the department’s outdated systems.

The arrests follow a joint investigation by the Department of Home Affairs’ Counter Corruption Unit and the Hawks into a syndicate uncovered in 2022 that exploited a loophole known as “photo swapping”.

Scheme

The scheme allegedly allowed suspects to use the identity details of legitimate South African citizens to obtain passports bearing the photographs of foreign nationals.

Home Affairs has welcomed the arrests, describing the case as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that once existed in the department’s manual systems.

‘Powerful example’

Department spokesperson Carli van Wyk said the case was a “powerful example” of why Home Affairs is pursuing an extensive digital transformation programme.

“Under the Department’s ongoing digital reforms, biometric verification now links applicants to their identities throughout the application process, including when photographs are captured, closing the loophole that previously enabled criminals to substitute the photograph of a foreign national for that of a South African citizen,” she said.

Van Wyk added that the same approach underpins the department’s Digital Partnership with banks, which is expanding access to Smart ID Cards through secure, digitally integrated processes.

“By automating identity verification and reducing human discretion, Home Affairs is systematically removing opportunities for corruption across its systems,” she said.

Reforms

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber said the case underscored the need for fundamental reforms within the department.

“This case is a powerful example of why we are fundamentally reforming Home Affairs. For years, outdated manual processes created loopholes that criminal syndicates could exploit to fraudulently obtain South African passports,” Schreiber said.

“Through our digital transformation, we are closing these loopholes by introducing secure biometric verification and automated systems that remove opportunities for human manipulation.”

Action

Since the start of the seventh administration, the department has dismissed 98 Home Affairs officials and arrested 42 as part of its anti-corruption drive.

Schreiber also commended the department’s Counter Corruption Unit and the Hawks for their continued efforts to root out corruption.