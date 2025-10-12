Patriotic Alliance’s Kunene sues EFF MP over social media posts

EFF's Sinawo Thambo has been given until Tuesday to apologise.

Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene has taken legal action against EFF MP Sinawo Thambo over social media posts alleging his involvement with accused murderer Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe.

A letter of demand from Kunene’s lawyers, received by The Citizen on Sunday, demands that Thambo retract his posts and issue a public apology within 48 hours or face civil litigation for damages.

Legal demands and allegations

The letter, dated 11 October 2025, addresses posts Thambo published on X on 10 October and 8 October.

According to the lawyers, Thambo alleged that Kunene paid Molefe’s R400,000 bail, awarded him Rea-Vaya bus tenders, and was found at his home twice.

It further states that the posts contain “unsubstantiated allegations of unlawful conduct and criminality” intended to bring Kunene’s name and reputation into disrepute.

It also claims the statements create “a false and damaging inference” that Kunene is corrupt and engaged in criminal conduct.

The lawyers stated that Thambo’s posts are “deliberately intended to incite the public and cause harm” to Kunene.

Furthermore, the lawyers demand that Thambo “forthwith CEASE AND DESIST from and/or causing any further harm” to Kunene by communicating through his X handle or causing any third party to publish “spurious, false, unsubstantiated, inaccurate, and defamatory communication” that impugns Kunene’s reputation and character.

Parliamentary confrontation triggers controversy

The legal action follows a heated exchange during Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola’s appearance before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Friday. EFF leader Julius Malema asked Masemola who was present at Molefe’s house during his arrest.

The police commissioner revealed that Kunene was seen at Molefe’s residence twice. He said his team reported one instance where Kunene was inside the house and another where he was turned away at the gate.

However, PA MP Ashley Sauls became agitated and accused Masemola of providing information that is “hearsay.”

“So your team is immune to lying?” Sauls asked.

He told Masemola that he should have used the word ‘alleged’ when discussing Kunene’s presence at the house.

“It’s [an] allegation, let’s leave it there,” Masemola responded.

Sauls persisted and accused the police commissioner of “lying to the nation.” Without providing evidence, the PA MP claimed he could prove Kunene was not at the house.

Background on Molefe’s arrests

Molefe was arrested on 22 July for the murders of musician DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards. He was already out on bail at the time for the murder of engineer Armand Swart.

Hours before the parliamentary session, Molefe was granted R400,000 bail after winning his appeal application at the Gauteng High Court.

The Alexandra Magistrate’s Court had previously denied him bail on 20 August.

Additional context from Thambo’s posts

In his social media posts, Thambo wrote: “KT Molefe of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) is arrested for the killing of Armandt Swart, he gets granted bail in June 2025. KT Molefe of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) is arrested in the presence of Kenny Kunene for the murder of DJ Sumbody, he is granted bail in October 2025.”

He further claimed: “Kenny Kunene is reinstated by Ramaphosa by force despite his links to this criminal as MMC of Transport in Joburg in October 2025 – We are further told Kenny Kunene awarded KT Molefe a tender in relation to Rea-Vaya buses. It means we must all die here.”

Another post stated: “Kenny Kunene paid the bail of KT Molefe of R400k.” He was responding to a post that claimed that his previous post (quoted above) was “defamatory, malicious and intended to mislead the public” as the allegations he made were not proven to be true in court.

“Kenny Kunene was found twice at the home of KT Molefe. Kenny Kunene gave KT Molefe tenders of Rea Vaya buses. Kenny Kunene was with KT Molefe at Diplomat club yesterday and was supposed to go to Moja Café with him but retreated after we exposed that,” Thambo continued.

Kunene’s reputation concerns

The legal letter notes that Kunene has built his reputation in business and politics over two decades.

Additionally, attorneys state that Kunene’s reputation has been tainted directly by the social media posts.

“Our client instructs us that he is a respected politician and businessman, currently holding public office

in the City of Johannesburg, and your posts are harmful and injurious to our client’s good reputation

and have directly affected his present and future interests and dignity.”

His lawyers say he is constantly being asked to respond to Thambo’s allegations by third parties who reference the posts.

Deadline and consequences

Kunene’s lawyers have given Thambo until 08:00 on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, to provide a written undertaking that he has complied with their demands and will cease making defamatory allegations.

The letter warns: “Should you persist with the impugned conduct of peddling defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated allegations against our client or fail to respond to this letter timeously, we hold instructions to institute legal proceedings against you which shall include a civil claim for damages against you.”

The letter concludes with all of Kunene’s rights remaining “strictly reserved.”

The Citizen has reached out to Thambo. This article will be updated once comment is received.

