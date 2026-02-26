Paul O’Sullivan abandons testimony, walks out of ad hoc committee (VIDEO)

O'Sullivan insisted that he appeared voluntarily and would leave of his own accord

Proceedings at Parliament’s ad hoc committee erupted into chaos on Thursday when forensic expert Paul O’Sullivan abruptly left during his testimony.

O’Sullivan had returned to complete his evidence as part of the committee’s inquiry investigating allegations of corruption, criminal infiltration and political interference within South Africa’s justice system.

The tension peaked as O’Sullivan, originally expected to testify until 1pm, faced further accusations suggesting he might be a spy or foreign agent.

Paul O’Sullivan walks out of ad hoc committee

As the scheduled end time approached, O’Sullivan said he needed to leave for a flight to Johannesburg.

“I have reached a point chairman, where I have to go,” he told MPs.

EFF leader Julius Malema immediately intervened, warning that O’Sullivan could not simply walk out on Parliament.

“He is not going to leave until [the chairperson] releases him,” Malema said.

MK party MP David Skosana drew parallels to a high-profile incident in December 2025, when former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi walked out of the Nkabinde inquiry into Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Andrew Chauke’s fitness to hold office.

“It cannot be allowed. He is doing the same thing as Batohi.

“You can’t leave here, you are appearing before us. We don’t care about your flight,” Skosana said.

Despite the pressure, O’Sullivan insisted that he came voluntarily and would leave of his own accord.

“I’m leaving on my own free will.”

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane called on the parliamentary legal team for guidance on handling the unprecedented walkout, while ANC MP Xola Nqola stressed the seriousness of the matter.

Contempt of Parliament

The EFF has since slammed O’Sullivan, accusing him of running away from questioning “like a criminal with something to hide”.

The party stated that his actions amount to contempt of Parliament.

“The EFF will be pursuing through Parliament, the office of the speaker and additionally explore our own legal options to compel O’Sullivan to appear before Parliament and account for allegations made against him.

“O’Sullivan must be considered as a fugitive, and a dangerous one who, through his own admissions, has an aircraft, multiple passports and can flee South Africa in order to avoid justice and accountability,” the EFF’s statement read.

The EFF’s Statement Calling for the Immediate Arrest of Paul O’Sullivan Following Contempt of Parliament



-O’Sullivan was given free reign to insult lawmakers and law enforcement officials, yet when he is confronted with his appointment to critical institutions without the… pic.twitter.com/BatdNjvdiO — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 26, 2026

Spy allegations

Earlier, Skosana questioned O’Sullivan’s move to South Africa during apartheid, citing his background in the British army and military intelligence, implying espionage.

O’Sullivan, born in Ireland, holds triple citizenship in South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom (UK).

He moved to South Africa in 1989 after obtaining permanent residency, having previously visited and invested in property.

He joined the South African police as a reservist in 1990.

“Of all the countries in the world, why did you choose to invest in apartheid South Africa?

“You moved to South Africa so you could enjoy apartheid South Africa? Am I right to say that?” Skosana asked.

O’Sullivan rejected the suggestion, saying he relocated because he saw the country moving toward democracy.

Skosana continued to insist O’Sullivan is a spy, which the forensic expert dismissed as “rubbish”.

“If he calls me a spy one more time, I am going to stop answering his questions. I’m fed up with that. He is trying to make his point and he is lying through his teeth,” O’Sullivan said.

The MK party MP later escalated his accusations, calling O’Sullivan a con artist.

“You are a conman. You are a thug. You are a thief. You are everything this country doesn’t need.”

