Pay delays leave pain: Families of sick mineworkers still await justice

Despite a R5 billion settlement, thousands of dependants still face poverty

Families of former mineworkers who died after contracting tuberculosis (TB) and silicosis have accused the mining firms and the Tshiamiso Trust of failing to compensate them.

The trust was established in 2018 after six mining firms conceded that between 1965 and 2018, about 500 000 workers contracted TB and silicosis at their workplaces.

The companies are African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Sibanye-Stillwater and Gold Fields.

Sick mineworkers: Only 23 000 families compensated

After lawyers representing families of the victims reached an agreement with the companies, R5 billion was allocated to compensate them. So far, 23 000 families have been compensated, while others claim that the management of the trust was intentionally making things difficult for them by demanding documents that the department of health and home affairs failed to issue.

“Tshiamiso Trust has failed to assist ex-miners, many of whom have since died, leaving their families in extreme poverty,” said Ziyanda Manjati, Justice for Miners Campaign representative in the Eastern Cape.

Manjati said so far, her advocacy group has assisted in locating the families who are currently living in poverty, as the payment had been delayed for no reason.

“Justice for Miners believes that this is the mining companies’ strategy to delay paying the R5 billion because if it is exhausted, they would have to top up the amount to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are paid.”

Tshiamiso Trust accused of collaborating with mining companies

Manjati alleged the trust collaborated with the mining companies by raising technical problems that disqualify the families of the miners.

She said the management of the trust refused to accept the department of health, medical bureau for occupational diseases (MBOD) certification showing that the miners were diagnosed with TB or silicosis by MBOD.

“We believe that the MBOD-certified miners should be paid without further qualification.”

Manjati also accused the trust management of failing to train its employees, which is something she said contributed to disqualifying the beneficiaries and also delayed the payments. She had called on the civil society groups to join them to fight for the rights of those affected families.

Thanduxolo Ndluyakhe from the Eastern Cape said his family’s claim was rejected and he was ordered to bring his father’s medical records from the hospital that treated him before his death.

“It is difficult to get a record at the public hospital. All other documents were submitted about five years ago. Since my father died, life has been hard and we have been living in poverty,” he said.

Many ‘do not meet medical and legal criteria’

Tshiamiso Trust chair Dr May Hermanus said on Friday many affected former mineworkers and their families had not yet been compensated.

“We acknowledge the painful reality that many who approach the trust with hopes of compensation do not meet the strict medical and legal criteria,” she said.

Hermanus said strategic partnerships and innovative approaches were required to extend the trust’s reach. She said the trust was determined to continue its work despite the difficulties.

Hermanus said the trust had already spent R2.27 billion in compensation to former mineworkers and their dependants affected by silicosis and work-related tuberculosis.

