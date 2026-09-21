‘Pay up or repair’: Gauteng transport department goes after motorists who damage traffic lights

'Three motorists allegedly involved in drunk-driving incidents that resulted in damage to road infrastructure have been identified.'

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport says it has lodged claims against motorists accused of damaging traffic-signal infrastructure at the intersection of Hendrik Potgieter and Nic Diedericks Street in Roodepoort.

According to Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, this follows three incidents reportedly involving drunk driving that resulted in damage to road infrastructure.

Three alleged DUI incidents

“To date, three motorists allegedly involved in drunk-driving incidents that resulted in damage to road infrastructure have been identified,” Diale-Tlabela said.

She said ongoing vandalism, theft and vehicle-related damage to traffic-signal infrastructure continued to place significant pressure on limited public resources.

The department said it would seek to recover the costs of repairing and restoring the damaged infrastructure, subject to applicable legal and evidentiary requirements.

‘Infrastructure is being vandalised’

Diale-Tlabela noted that some traffic signals are not simply old or faulty, but have been damaged through vandalism, theft or crashes.

“Infrastructure is being vandalised, cables are being stolen, illegal connections are being made, and in some cases, traffic signal infrastructure is damaged in vehicle crashes.”

“Every time this happens, public funds must be diverted to repairs that could have been avoided,” the MEC asserted, adding that such incidents undermine efforts to provide safe and efficient road infrastructure across the province.

“Under the Gauteng Transport Infrastructure Act, where applicable, a court may, following a conviction, order an offender to compensate the MEC or repair, remove or restore damaged provincial infrastructure.”

Possible solutions

The department said that it is also piloting alternative technologies to strengthen the monitoring of theft, vandalism and other incidents affecting traffic-signal infrastructure at provincial intersections.

Diale-Tlabela called on residents to play an active role in protecting public infrastructure by reporting incidents affecting traffic signals and other road assets.

“We need the public to be our eyes and ears on the ground. If you witness theft, vandalism, suspicious activity or damage to traffic-signal infrastructure, report it immediately.

“Do not assume someone else will… and never drink and drive,” she said.

The MEC concluded by reminding road users that protecting roads and ensuring everyone’s safety is a shared responsibility.