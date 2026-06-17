Peet Viljoen arrested at OR Tambo after US deportation

Peet was deported from the US after spending about 100 days in detention.

Disgraced lawyer, Peet Viljoen, the husband of Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen, has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.

Peet was handcuffed on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, following a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey, in the United States.

Arrest

According to reports, Peet was deported from the US after spending about 100 days in detention.

Upon his arrival, South African authorities executed a warrant linked to allegations of fraud, theft and corruption dating back to 2010.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed Peet’s arrest.

“A 57-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 18 June 2026, following his arrest by members of the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit at OR Tambo International Airport on 16 June 2026.

“The suspect was arrested on allegations of fraud, theft, forgery, uttering, and contravention of Section 4 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004 (Act No. 12 of 2004),” Mogale said.

Investigation

Mogale added that the arrest follows an extensive investigation into allegations relating to the fraudulent sale of properties belonging to the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC), an entity wholly owned by the City of Johannesburg.

“It is alleged that during May 2010, several properties owned by the Johannesburg Property Company were unlawfully sold to unsuspecting bona fide purchasers.

“Despite the properties being transferred and sold, the Johannesburg Property Company reportedly did not receive payment for the transactions, resulting in substantial financial prejudice,” she said.

Cases

Mogale added that cases were reported at Sandton and Boschkop police stations and were subsequently referred to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit for further investigation.

“The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance on 18 June 2026, where the matter will proceed through the judicial process.”

Investigations are continuing.

In a story posted on her Instagram account, Mel revealed that Peet was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport over an old case, sharing a clip of him previously speaking about the matter in September 2025.

Shoplifting

Following their high-profile arrest in the US on shoplifting charges, it has emerged that the controversial couple were in the custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Viljoens, who fled South Africa last year amid fraud accusations and a disbarment hanging over their heads, were arrested in March after allegedly shoplifting goods worth more than $5 300 (about R87 800).

It is understood that investigators began probing a pattern of retail theft at a Publix store located at 1001 S Federal Highway after a data analyst flagged suspicious transactions at the store’s self-checkout lanes.

Among the items Peet allegedly stole are two bottles of La Marca Prosecco, Charmin toilet paper, sparkling water and Coca-Cola Zero, while Melany allegedly added eggs, potatoes, bananas and beets.

Scrutiny

The Viljoens first attracted public scrutiny in South Africa after the US owner of the Tammy Taylor brand sued them for $100 million (R1.6 billion) for using her trademark after their licence had expired several years earlier.

Local franchisees of the brand are alleged to have lost millions of rand in the fallout, and the Hawks launched a formal investigation into the pair over the fiasco.

Fleeing SA

Facing fraud allegations and with disbarment looming over Peet, the couple left South Africa for the United States in July 2024.

While in America, Peet began practising and studying law, despite the Legal Practice Council (LPC) in South Africa disbarring him from practising. When this was questioned, an advertisement for his services was later changed to list him as a “labour broker”.

Their departure drew a lot of attention, not only because of the allegations they left behind, but also because of Mel’s profile as a cast member on Real Housewives of Pretoria.