Will I be penalised if my Kruger Park visit is rained out? SANParks clears the air

Floodwaters in the Kruger National Park (KNP) continue to rage with more rain predicted by the South African Weather Service.

One of South Africa’s flagship tourism destinations was closed to day visitors on Thursday, and those with upcoming visits are anxious about a potentially lost holiday and the associated costs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Limpopo on Thursday afternoon to begin assessing the damage, while Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Willie Aucamp extended his sympathies to the communities affected by flooding.

Overflow of Limpopo rivers

Aucamp provided an update on the situation on Thursday in light of the weather warnings issued for Friday.

He confirmed that the Limpopo, Crocodile, Sand, Letaba, Sabie and Luvuvhu rivers had all experienced “overflows”.

The northern areas of the KNP have been most affected, with the Shingwedzi, Sirheni, and Bateleur camps having been evacuated as a precaution.

South African National Parks’ (SANParks) crisis management protocols are in place, and the assessment of roads, bridges, and camp facilities will be ongoing.

SANParks confirmed that the levels of some rivers have dropped, such as the Lower Sabie and Crocodile.

“While conditions may ease in some southern regions, northern sections of the park remain vulnerable, and visitors are urged to exercise caution and follow official advisories,” stated Aucamp.

KNP Penalty fees

The minister thanked visitors to the KNP for their patience and understanding during the generational floods, stating that tourists would not face any financial losses.

“SANParks confirms that no penalties will be charged for cancellations or rescheduling due to the flooding, and guests will be assisted with refunds or alternative bookings,” relayed the minister.

He advised affected visitors to contact SANParks’ central reservations office on 012 428 9111 for information on cancellations, rescheduling and refunds.

He asked visitors to continue heeding road closure signs, avoid crossing flooded areas, and remain alert to sudden changes in conditions.

“SANParks will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves, ensuring that the safety of all remains paramount while the park works towards recovery,” Aucamp stated.

‘Ecosystem renewal’

This week has seen the heaviest flooding of the KNP since February 2000.

Aucamp said that while such events placed great strain on infrastructure and compromised tourists’ safety, they were a cleansing moment for nature.

“Such natural events can contribute to ecosystem renewal, replenishing water systems and supporting biodiversity in the longer term.

“These events highlight the importance of resilience and adaptive management in conservation areas,” Aucamp concluded.

