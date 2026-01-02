Pennington Beach drowning: Five swept out to sea in KZN [VIDEO]

Emergency Services are seaching for the missing beachgoers

Five beachgoers were washed out to sea on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

The incident occurred on Pennington main beach on the evening of Thursday, 1 January 2026.

Rescue

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said one victim was rescued and is currently in a stable condition.

“One was confirmed dead, his body recovered earlier. A second body washed ashore about 100m from where the bathers entered the water.”

Search

Meyrick said one person was saved by lifeguards, but the other two are still missing and are presumed dead.

“Lifeguards conducted search operations in the water, while IPSS Medical Rescue and other emergency services remained on standby to provide medical support.”

Meyrick said police and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) will continue the search for the missing beachgoers on Friday.

Soldier drowning

Meanwhile, police in the Capricorn District are investigating an inquest case after the discovery of the body of a 36-year-old female member attached to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in a river stream in the City of Polokwane.

The grim discovery was made on New Year’s Day, 1 January 2026, at about 11am.

Investigations

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said they are investigating the incident.

“The report received by the police is that this morning at around 04:00, the deceased, together with two other occupants of the car (Renault Triber), were swept by heavy flowing water after the car got stuck under the bridge along Grobler Street.

“It is further reported that the other two occupants, including the driver, managed to grab reeds and exit the river, but the deceased unfortunately did not survive the catastrophic incident. The search was conducted by the divers, and the body was found about 2,5 kilometers from the initial scene and retrieved from the river,” Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

