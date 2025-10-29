JUST IN: Seven killed in multiple vehicle accident in Johannesburg

The accident comes as severe thunderstorms hit Joburg.

Seven people have been killed in an accident involving a minibus taxi in Johannesburg.

The fatal accident was reported along Comaro Road, between Tarentaal Avenue and Pieter Ackroyd Avenue, south of Johannesburg, on a wet Wednesday morning.

Accident

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the accident involved two vehicles, a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi and a bakkie.

“Multiple injuries have been reported, with seven fatalities confirmed from the minibus taxi. Emergency personnel and law enforcement officials are on scene, and Comaro Road is blocked in both directions.

“Motorists are advised to avoid Comaro Road and to use alternative routes, as vehicles are being diverted at Pieter Ackroyd Avenue and Soetdoring Avenue,” Fihla said.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has urged motorists to take precautions on wet, slippery roads, maintain following distances, and keep their vehicles’ headlights on during adverse weather conditions.

Ekurhleni accident

On Tuesday night, an articulated truck carrying a toxic substance lost control, jack-knifed and overturned on the R25 direction Edenvale just after the Zuurfontein bridge in Ekurhuleni.

City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Eric Maloka said the crew from the Kempton Park fire station swiftly responded to the scene.

“Upon arrival, they found an articulated truck on its side, and preliminary reports revealed that the male driver had already been transported to a medical facility for medical attention.

Picture: Ekurhuleni Emergency Services

Chemicals

Maloka said technicians from the company were sent on site. “They confirmed that the truck was transporting Ammonia nitrate.

“Both roads were completely closed to allow the smooth recovery operation, and during the recovery, it was also discovered that a part of the tanker collided with the truck when it jack-knifed, causing a manageable spillage. Two hazardous companies were on site to manage the spillage,” Maloka said.

Maloka said the cause of the accident is still unknown, and investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story

