Pet medicine shortage leaves dogs at risk

Vets need to find an alternative for dogs currently on phenobarbitone, Sedabarb or Lethyl

Vets have warned pet owners of a nationwide shortage of the anti-seizure drug phenobarbitone, as the manufacturer Sun Pharma works to restart production at an upgraded facility.

Sun Pharma confirmed on Sunday that its anti-seizure medication Sedabarb remained out of stock across South Africa, more than two weeks after vets first warned that dogs with epilepsy faced a life-threatening shortage of phenobarbitone-based treatments.

Facility upgrade blamed for delay

On Sunday, Sun Pharma CEO Malcolm Brown said the shortage followed a large-scale upgrade of the company’s Oral Solid Dosage manufacturing facility, which was carried out to meet quality and regulatory standards.

“Following completion of these upgrades, the facility is required to undergo the prescribed regulatory inspection and approval process by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) before manufacturing activities can recommence,” Brown said.

He added that Sun Pharma had stayed in close contact with the regulator throughout the process, and said the company remained “cautiously optimistic that product release can commence towards the end of July 2026, subject to regulatory approval”.

Vets forced to find alternatives

The Noordhoek Veterinary Clinic told clients in a Facebook post on 18 June that it had almost run out of phenobarbitone, despite securing a permit to import the drug directly through SAHPRA. “We did get a Section 29 permit to import directly through SAHPRA, but they also no longer have stock,” the clinic said.

It advised that dogs currently on phenobarbitone, Sedabarb or Lethyl would need a consultation so vets could find a suitable alternative, warning that some substitute medications carried worse side effects and higher costs.

“The situation is really beyond our control, but we will try our best to assist you and your pets,” the clinic added.

Sun Pharma said it regretted the inconvenience caused to healthcare professionals, veterinarians and patients’ families, and maintained that restoring supply remained its highest priority.