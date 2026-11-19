Nonyane was due to face internal disciplinary proceedings.

Fraud-accused Peter “Gagash” Nonyane has walked away from his job as an officer for the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) after he tendered his resignation this week.

Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane resigns from TMPD

TMPD confirmed that it received Nonyane’s resignation letter submitted by his legal representatives on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, with the now-former constable vacating his position with immediate effect.

“The department accepted his resignation, which brings his employment with the department to an end,” the TMPD’s statement reads.

The TMPD also indicated that Nonyane was due to face internal disciplinary proceedings at the time of his resignation amid his criminal case.

Nonyane is currently facing charges of fraud, theft, money laundering and corruption in connection with an alleged deceased estates fraud scheme.

“TMPD takes these allegations very seriously and does not want any officer in its employ to be associated with such conduct.

“The department, therefore, accepted the resignation with immediate effect.”

Millions allegedly taken from deceased estates

Nonyane has been charged alongside his wife and suspended attorney Charlotte Tibana, her younger sister Rirzhaku Tibana and Jabulani Maluleke.

The case centres on allegations that substantial amounts of money, at least R11 million, were fraudulently withdrawn from 15 deceased estate accounts administered by Tibana Attorneys.

The accused face 123 charges, including fraud, theft and money laundering.

The state alleges that Tibana, appointed to administer the estates as executor, used various transactions to conceal the alleged proceeds of crime.

These allegedly included registering properties in the name of Rirhandzu and transferring money to the account of Risima Jeje Trading Enterprise, a company linked to Maluleke.

Investigators further allege that millions of rands were unlawfully withdrawn and laundered.

Among the transactions under investigation is the alleged use of R1.65 million to buy a second-hand Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 in Pretoria.

Nonyane is also accused of benefiting from the alleged proceeds through stokvel contributions and the construction of a residential property.

While Tibana and Nonyane were denied bail in early September, Rirhandzu and Maluleke were granted bail of R60 000 each several weeks later after the state did not oppose their release.

The couple’s bail appeal was rejected by the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on 22 October.

Nonyane has since launched another bail application on “new facts“, which will be heard on 24 November.