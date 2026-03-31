‘Petrol is killing us’: Motorists express their frustrations ahead of the petrol increase

Motorists and managers at petrol stations prepare for an increase that is expected to hike up the prices of everything else.

Ahead of the petrol and diesel increase on Wednesday 1 April 2026, petrol stations have been preparing for the influx of motorists.

Managers at garages brace themselves for long lines of cars trying to fill up and save ahead of the increase. While motorists are trying to stock up on as much petrol as possible before the price change takes effect at midnight.

‘Its been hectic’

Precious, the general manager at an Engen in Johannesburg said that things had been hectic since there has been a huge increase in fuel prices.

“While people are trying to fill up as much as they can, the price is going to be sky high. So we are hoping by tomorrow everything will be settled down.

“I hope so because everyone wants to fill up. I also want to fill up, I’m sure it’s going to affect you as well.”

She says that the fuel price increases have a very negative impact on all of us.

‘It is killing us’

Jacob is an e-hailing driver who filled up petrol at the Engen station and said that he was filling up because petrol prices are expected to increase.

“It is killing us. So we have to make sure we fill up.”

Sharing the same sentiments another e-hailing driver spoke to The Citizen about the challenges of being a driver receiving the same salary despite increased fuel prices.

“I’m coming to fill up my petrol because I heard that the petrol is going to be increased by R5 per litre. It is going to kill us.”

He says that the petrol increase is very bad because his pay rates stay the same even if the e-hailing app inflates prices.

“If petrol is increasing by R5 per litre it will mean that everything is going to be going up.”

Stable Fuel Levels

Thapelo, the manager at a BP service station in Johannesburg, has seen many customers frantically filling up their tanks to prevent paying more once the increase comes into effect.

“Over the weekend we had quite a few number of customers here filling up petrol and diesel because it’s slightly going up more than petrol so it’s been hectic.”

“We do have enough fuel for today, we are hopeful for tomorrow but the diesel is low.”

He expects lines of cars filling up at the station and says they are ready and have sufficient fuel to supply motorists.

It is noted that despite Sasol garage not wanting to comment on the matter, lines of cars awaited their turn to fill up tanks while two pumps appeared to be out of order already.

This ahead of the price increase suggests that while some petrol stations have enough fuel supply, there may be a few petrol pumps that have already run dry. However, most stations appear to have a sufficient supply of petrol.

A little goes a long way

Tendai is a delivery driver for Walmart and Uber. He says that he only put in a little bit of petrol to complete his errands for Walmart and will fill up the rest of his motorbike tank later to beat the R5 increase.

“It’s hectic I don’t want to lie. It’s affecting us a lot . Especially, I feel for those who are driving cars. Us motorbikes we might be okay. But at the end of the day we are filling up which is the biggest challenge.”

“By increasing the fuel prices, I think that basic commodities also actually going to increase in price so that can affect anyone, even the ones that are not driving.

“Everyone is affected by the increase of petrol.”

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