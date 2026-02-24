Pets take the lead in groundbreaking TV ad

Dogs, cats and a parrot film world-first commercial using pet cameras inside South African store.

Forget about artificial intelligence and think about this kind of AI, animal innovation.

That was the idea behind what its South African creators claim is the world’s first TV commercial filmed entirely by pets.

Flipping the conventional script, pet retailer Petshop Science handed creative control to the pets themselves.

Pets become filmmakers in TV commercial

No humans behind the cameras. Just pure, unfiltered curiosity and instinct, with every frame captured by dogs and cats – and even a parrot – as they “shop it like it’s hot” on their own terms.

The project was made possible according to local ad agency, 99cents and commercial production company Massif, by advances in ultra-light pet camera technology.

The production team mounted Insta 360 cameras to specially fitted harnesses and collars and gave canine stars Roxy, Pudding, Cool, Phoebe, and Ollie as well as feline favourites Zachary, Gabriela and Leila, free reign in a Petshop Science store.

What follows goes exactly as you might expect: method acting at its finest, darting down aisles, abrupt stops, lazy stretches, and the extensive sniffing of premium pet food, treats, toys and veterinary-approved essentials from leading local and international brands.

This all while filming at snout height, with zero concern for framing, immersing viewers straight into the action.

Filming at snout height

The well-being of the stars was at the heart of every decision made during the production and a dedicated animal welfare officer remained on set throughout, monitoring every interaction with the animals.

The four cats all come from the same home and are closely bonded, which ensured they were relaxed and comfortable enough to just be their playful selves.

Phoebe was also a super-fun little dog to work with and has the most special skills, even trained to detect contaminants in wine and track lost cats.

She took everything in her stride and seemed to thoroughly enjoy the shopping spree.

And then there was the largest hound on set, Roxy, a rescue, who, when adopted was so unnerved that she was unable to respond to the most basic commands.

Through patience, dedication, and expert training, she has been transformed into one of the most reliable and talented canine performers.