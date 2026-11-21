Mlambo-Ngcuka died on Thursday at the age of 71, prompting an outpouring of tributes.

The family of late former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has issued an urgent warning against fraudulent fundraising campaigns claiming to act on its behalf, as messages of condolence and support continue to pour in from across South Africa and around the world.

Mlambo-Ngcuka died on Thursday at the age of 71, prompting an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, government officials and civil society organisations.

As South Africa’s first female deputy president, she served in several key Cabinet positions, including Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of Minerals and Energy, before being appointed deputy president in 2005.

Tributes

Speaking on behalf of the family, spokesperson Sipho Ngema said they were overwhelmed by tributes following Mlambo-Ngcuka’s death, including messages from the South African government, Parliament, the United Nations (UN), the African Union (AU), and countless members of the public.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude for the messages of condolences, prayers and support that continue to come from South Africans and from around the world,” said Botha.

Family issues scam warning

Amid the outpouring of support, the family distanced itself from any fundraising initiatives being circulated in Mlambo-Ngcuka’s name.

“The family is not engaged in any fundraising drive. Anyone who receives anything like that should know that it has nothing to do with the family.”

Ngema urged members of the public to be vigilant and not donate to any individual or organisation claiming to collect money on behalf of the family.

Memorial and funeral arrangements

The family confirmed that a prayer service will take place at the Morningside family home on Sunday, followed by a memorial service at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia on Tuesday.

Mlambo-Ngcuka will then be laid to rest during a state funeral in eXesi village (Middledrift) in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

The family said it would spend Monday in private making final preparations ahead of the memorial service and funeral.

“We are very grateful, and it gives us strength to navigate these difficult times as we continue to process what is really happening.”

Condolence website planned

To accommodate the large number of people wishing to pay their respects, the family plans to launch a dedicated website where South Africans and supporters from across the globe can leave messages of condolence, tributes, memories and prayers.

“We should be able to have a family website where everyone will be able to send their condolences and share memories of Mama.”

Meanwhile, former president Thabo Mbeki was expected to visit the family to convey his condolences, while the government is expected to provide further details in the coming days regarding arrangements for the state funeral.

As South Africa prepares to bid farewell to one of its most respected political leaders and global advocates for women’s empowerment, the family has appealed for privacy and understanding as it finalises preparations for her final journey.