PICS & VIDEOS: Women across South Africa stage silent standstill to demand action on GBVF

South Africa paused at midday on Friday as thousands of women and community members participated in a coordinated nationwide shutdown to protest gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The shutdown comes after Women for Change’s petition calling for GBVF to be declared a national disaster surpassed one million signatures.

Instead of marches, protesters staged a symbolic “silent lie-down”.

Dressed in black, participants lay down for 15 minutes at 12pm, representing the 15 women killed daily in the country.

WATCH: National response from cities and campuses

From Cape Town’s Sea Point Promenade to Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg, the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Durban’s beachfront and campuses in Bloemfontein, Polokwane and Mbombela, crowds gathered in silence.

Several universities and community organisations supported the action, with students and staff joining the standstill.

Women for Change protestors at the Union Buildings on Friday, 21 November 2025. Video: Supplied

Women for Change urged all participants to refrain from any paid or unpaid work for the day and called for a spending blackout to demonstrate women’s economic power.

“Let’s show the world the power of women,” it said.

Protesters hold placards as they lie on the ground at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg during the women’s nationwide shutdown on 21 November 2025, ahead of the G20 Summit. Picture: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

Protesters chant slogans and hold placards during the women’s nationwide shutdown at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on 21 November 2025. Picture: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

